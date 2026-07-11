‘Legally Blonde’ Star Luke Wilson, 54, Quietly Becomes a First-Time Dad with 24-Year-Old Girlfriend—and Fans Compare Their Romance to One of His Movie Roles

“Legally Blonde” alum Luke Wilson is officially a first-time dad.

The actor and his much younger girlfriend have welcomed their first child together after three years of dating.

The pair have mainly kept their relationship private and out of the public eye.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 29: Luke Wilson attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Apple TV+ New Series “Stick” at AMC Century City 15 on May 29, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Wilson, 54, and Kendall Yates, 24, and their newborn made quite the entrance during a press event in Newport Beach, California, this weekend.

According to People magazine, Yates held their baby girl in a carrier as she and the “Blue Streak” actor arrived late to promote the actor’s upcoming Netflix comedy series, “The Hawk.”

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The couple introduced their daughter to Wilson’s cast mates and then left moments before the event ended.

But once images of Wilson and Yates hit the internet, everyone had opinions and jokes tied to the actor’s big films.

“30 years gap is Good lord Bro when you were 40 years old, she was 10,” said one person, while another asked in disbelief, “She’s 24?”

“He’s basically just living out his character from “Old School,'” said one fan of the 2003 film.

Wilson’s character, Mitch, had a drunken one-night stand with a college girl he later found out was still in high school and is the daughter of his new boss.

Referring to role alongside Reese Witherspoon in 2001, one person wrote, “The year Kendall was born, Luke Wilson was in Legally Blonde.”

The year Kendall was born, Luke Wilson was in Legally Blonde https://t.co/Lh4MEPZP7F pic.twitter.com/Qy1rppYU1p — ✨🔻Chelby 🔻✨ (@TheChelby) July 9, 2026

The age gap is not new but still shocking to many who claim Yates doesn’t even look her age.

“She doesn’t look 24,” noted one person. “She looks very close to his age. I guess that’s what taking old … does to you.”

Another said, “Good for Luke. He’s wealthy and famous and has no trouble finding a young hottie to bear his children. His brothers Owen and Andrew have like 5 kids each with multiple women.”

That comment takes on a whole new meaning following recent news.

He’s basically just living out his character from Old School pic.twitter.com/oFIZQBxJzO — Intern Pierre (@internpierre) July 9, 2026

During a 2020 appearance on “Conan,” Wilson told Conan O’Brien that spending time with his nieces and nephews made him realize he wanted children of his own.

“Yeah, I think I am a fun uncle. Owen’s got two great little boys who are, I think, five and eight,” Wilson said of his family. “My brother Andrew has a 10-year-old daughter, and I get along great with them. They’re really fun kids.”

“I get along great with those guys,” Wilson continued. “They’re great little kids and definitely the kind that make me want to have some kids of my own, which I should get on sooner rather than later.”

Wishing a very happy birthday to Laura Wilson, photographer and mother of Luke, Owen and Andrew 🤍 Laura celebrates her 84th birthday today! pic.twitter.com/kMZb08zdpT — Wilson Brothers Updates | Luke Wilson, Owen Wilson (@WilsonArchives) October 13, 2023

He joked that he didn’t want to become “one of those dads” pointing to his age and getting older while raising a newborn.

“I just don’t want to be one of those dads who has to pay somebody in the neighborhood to throw the football with his kid,” Wilson noted.

Wilson and Yates first sparked romance rumors in 2023 and made their public debut at the “Horizon: An American Saga” premiere in 2024.

The couple has largely kept their relationship private. In July 2026, news broke that they had welcomed their first child together.