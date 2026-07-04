‘Y’all Don’t Know’: Lonzo Ball Slams Critics for ‘Putting Dirt on Mama’ After Dad LaVar’s Bold Confession Forces Him to Set the Record Straight

Basketball star Lonzo Ball is not for any slander against his mom after news of his parents’ separation went viral.

Lonzo felt forced to speak out amid online chatter and commentary suggesting his mother, Tina Bell, took advantage of his dad, LaVar Ball.

LaVar is described as an overprotective father who bulldozed his way onto the basketball scene to fulfill his promise of getting his three sons into the NBA.

Tina Ball (left), mother of LaMelo, LiAngelo, and Lonzo Ball (right), was defended by her sons after her estranged husband, LaVar Ball (top inset, right), made a confession. (Photos: @zo/Instagram, Facebook)

But he fell short in the marriage department with his wife of nearly 30 years. LaVar shares Lonzo Ball, LiAngelo Ball, and LaMelo Ball with Tina Ball.

On this episode of “Ball in the Family Podcast with Lonzo & Gelo Ball,” the two brothers were joined by Anthony Salazar, and Darren Moore.

LaVar Ball Banned From ESPN for Flirtatious Molly Qerim Rose Comment

‘The Franchise Over There Is Raggedy As Hell’: LaVar Ball Responds to News Son LiAngelo Is Cut from the Pistons

The men talked about the recent NBA moves, including LaMelo Ball being traded to the Timberwolves, LeBron James leaving the Lakers, Giannis Antetokounmpo to Miami, and Ja Morant to Portland.

Nearly 30 minutes into the conversation, Lonzo switched gears to address online chatter about his parents’ separation.

“I’m pretty sure we all know that the internet has been in an uproar about the situation. I want to touch on it briefly. First and foremost, I want to say I love both my parents. But the situation that is put beforeth ya’ll is not how it went down,” he said.

Lonzo refused to get into the details, before adding, “long story short, my mom didn’t want to leave. She was quote, unquote damn-near forced to leave.”

Lonzo Ball speaks on the divorce of his parents LaVar and Tina Ball 😳



"my mom didn't want to leave, she was quote on quote forced to leave. I helped her leave, I'm glad she left she's in a great spot.. they obviously don't f*ck with each other"



"she was not wrong at all, she… pic.twitter.com/jSksHm96Cc — yoxic (@yoxics) July 1, 2026

The 28-year-old free agent admitted he actually “helped” Tina leave his father, noting that she’s in a “great spot” now

“She’s good, my pops good. They obviously don’t f—k with each other, but I f—k with them both. And she was not wrong at all,” Lonzo explained.

LaVar and Tina’s middle son then mentioned a viral rumor circulating that Tina left LaVar over his amputated foot.

“That’s a myth that was put out there,” the NBA free agent said. “But my dad did a great job raising us, my mom did a great job raising us. They didn’t work out. And it is what it is, man. They’re both doing well and I love them both.”

LaVar lost his right foot in February 2025 after complications from diabetes caused a severe infection. Doctors first amputated several toes before removing his foot.

Fans online commended Lonzo for speaking up for his mom. One person said, “He saw people putting dirt on his mama’s title and had to clear it up. Did it respectfully too.

Two others said, “That’s a good and honorable son. Salute to them” and “”Damn no way Tina dipped on big baller.”

Lonzo became a free agent after the Utah Jazz waived him the same day they acquired him from the Cleveland Cavaliers in February 2026.

LiAngelo, 27, left basketball to pursue music. LaMelo, 24, now plays point guard for the Minnesota Timberwolves after a trade from the Charlotte Hornets.

Their father helped guide all three sons to the NBA. Now, his nearly 30-year marriage appears to be an afterthought.

“Tina decided to go her own way,” LaVar admitted to YouTube streamer NEON.

“She wanted to go do something else, that’s fine with me. We had our run. It is what it is,” he stated. “Even though she had the stroke and [was] getting older, she was always beautiful in my eyes. Until you say I want to go do something else now you’re not as beautiful to me.”

Tina suffered a massive stroke in 2017 that left her with aphasia and partial paralysis. Years of rehabilitation and her family’s support helped her recover.

LaVar Ball revealed to N3on that his wife Tina Ball have split ways with each other and filed for divorce after 30 years 💔



"she wanted to go do something else that's fine with me we had our run.. it is what it is" pic.twitter.com/e1kCwAsYwc — yoxic (@yoxics) June 25, 2026

LaVar said he hoped people get to experience or “witness” the kind of love they shared, “That’s good. I had that with her.”

LaVar did admit he “found somebody else” but did not reveal her identity. Still, longtime fans of the couple and the Ball family who watched their reality show were appalled at his response.

“Damn he lost his [foot] and his wife”

“LaVar Ball saying ‘we had our run’ after 30 years is actually sad.”

“LIKE I SAID yall was so focused on him taking care of her after a stroke but nobody took the time to think why would a woman leave after 30 years. It had to have been something major to force her to leave. Y’all don’t know what people deal with behind closed doors.”

It’s unclear if LaVar or Tina has filed for divorce.