‘You People!’: Entitled Karen Tries to Kick Black Couple Out of Bus Stop But Gets Dragged Away By Her Husband Instead

She needed to curb her entitlement.

When a white woman saw a Black couple at a bus stop across the street from her home, she made a beeline to tell them to leave.

The Black woman explained that she was waiting to meet her son — the stop was apparently a designated pickup point. As if being a mother isn’t hard enough, the pushy white woman wouldn’t listen.

Video stills show a viral confrontation at a bus stop. (Photos: X/@theMakarioz)

“You people need to stop coming up here and going on people’s property,” she told the two, before accusing them of “looking for trouble.”

The appalled mother tried to calmly reason with her, “Nobody’s looking for trouble…This is my son’s bus stop.” But the unnamed Karen wouldn’t listen, and at one point stepped to within inches of the man’s face.

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Tensions rose, and the insults flew. She told the man he had an “ignorant personality” and called him “an idiot,” and he grew increasingly frustrated and angry. He lobbed a few warnings to “get out of my face” or deal with the consequences, but she seemed to be the one looking for a fight.

When the man announced the police were coming and told her to “Get the f*ck out of here,” she challenged him to make a move. “No, you make me,” she shot back.

A woman walked out of her house to confront a couple waiting at a neighborhood bus stop waiting for their son, insisting they didn't belong there, even as her husband could be heard from a distance desperately yelling for her to stop 😳🍿 pic.twitter.com/aE16tPBYeD — Becoming (@theMakarioz) June 30, 2026

A June 30 video of the confrontation is racking up views on X, and many commenters have zeroed in on another detail: a man across the street, visibly distressed, begging her to stop.

“I can’t believe she had that poor old man come out to come fetch her racist a–,” wrote one commenter, alluding to her partner, who apparently needed a cane to walk. Throughout the entire video, he can be heard pleading with her in the background to “stop,” “come back inside,” and “please walk away”—before he finally left the yard himself to bring her in.

One person on X noted: “At least the husband has sense. The wife is writing a check neither one could cash.”

Another agreed: “Absolute main character energy gone totally wrong! Hubby screaming in the background knows exactly how bad this is gonna go!”

Though the man walked her home to prevent further embarrassment, the internet isn’t letting her live this one down.