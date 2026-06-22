‘It’s Been a Lot to Deal with’: Mystikal’s Son Has a Message for His Dad Following Rapper’s 20-Year Prison Sentence

Mystikal recently learned his fate in a 2022 case after a judge handed the rapper a 20-year prison sentence for sexually assaulting his former hairstylist.

As music fans reacted to the news, one of the rapper’s sons has spoken out about the prospect of his father spending decades behind bars.

In an interview with TMZ posted on June 22, Million Tyler shared his thoughts about Mystikal’s sentencing and what he hopes the rapper does while imprisoned.

Mystikal reached a settlement with the U.S. government for $3 million in back taxes. (Photo: Getty Images, Paras Griffin)

”I feel bad for the victim, as well as my father,” Mystikal’s son began. “Nobody wins in these situations, it’s hard for both parties if I’m being honest.”

Asked whether he believed the judge’s lengthy 20-year sentence was fair, Million replied, “That would be all in the court’s hands. I don’t think I would really have a place to put too much judgment on it.”

Million, who was in court when the victim recounted the brutal sexual assault, and also when Mystikal said, “If I did that to you, I deserve the max,” described the environment in the courtroom as “extremely emotional.”

He also noted that Mystikal’s sentencing has “been a lot to deal with” for his family.

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The aspiring rapper admitted that the aftermath of his father’s case and sentencing “definitely slowed down” his musical progress, but he is determined to keep going and make a name for himself separate from Mystikal.

TMZ asked Million if he has any plans to visit his father in prison, and this was his response:

”I do plan to go and have a conversation with him at some point later in life, I couldn’t say when it will be, but I do plan to go have a conversation.”

Million ended the interview by telling the outlet the one message he has for Mystikal following his sentencing.

“I hope you get the help you need. I really hope he do,” he said.

Mystikal's son, Million Tyler, is speaking out following his father's 20-year prison sentence, opening up about the emotional toll the situation has taken on him. 💔



Million said he feels for both the victim and his father, admitting that "nobody wins" in situations like this.… pic.twitter.com/zLKWLY4x28 — Traps N Trunks (@trapsntrunks) June 22, 2026

On June 16, Mystikal, born Michael Tyler Lawrence, received a prison sentence of 20 years after pleading guilty to the 2022 rape of his former hairstylist in his Louisiana home, per CNN.

Prior to his sentencing, the victim, who has remained unidentified to protect her safety, described in vivid detail the night the horrifying incident took place and asked the judge to hand down the maximum sentence.

Rapper Mystikal sentenced to 20 years over sexual assault charges. pic.twitter.com/Pk693sxXcn — Joycee || Analyst (@Joycee_baby) June 17, 2026

According to the outlet, the victim said Mystikal “punched her, choked her, pulled out her braids and forcibly raped her” at his Prairieville home, which is 18 miles from Baton Rouge.

The plea deal that the Grammy nominee entered in March to third-degree rape, reduced the charge from first-degree — which carries an automatic life sentence.

He has remained in prison since his initial arrest in 2022.

This was Mystikal’s second charge and prison sentence for a similar case. In 2003, he pled guilty to sexual battery and was sentenced to six years in prison and required to register as a sex offender.

As of now, there has been no word from Mystikal’s legal team if they intend to seek an appeal.