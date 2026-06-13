‘OMG! She Is Striking’: Supermodel Iman, 70, Sparks Frenzy After Viral Video of Her Walk Has Fans Begging for a Runway Comeback

At 70, supermodel Iman continues to move like slowing down was never part of the plan.

The 5-foot-9 Somali fashion trailblazer started her modeling career in the 1970s, with a complexion so stunning she turned heads in any room and stopped people in their tracks.

Iman was first discovered while studying political science at the University of Nairobi.

Somali supermodel Iman stunned fans with in appearance in New York this week for the Fragrance Foundation Awards. (Photo: @the_real_iman/Instagram)

American photographer Peter Beard is responsible for introducing her to a modeling agent, setting the stage for a groundbreaking career that took her to New York.

She retired from modeling in 1989, but decades later, Iman still has a way of turning just about any walkway into her own personal runway.

Earlier this week, Iman attended the Fragrance Foundation Awards and reminded the crowd why she remains one of fashion’s most enduring faces.

Before entering the ceremony, she stepped out of a black SUV while one man opened her door and another flashed a grin he couldn’t hide.

Iman brought classic glamour to the Fragrance Foundation Awards in a striking scarlet gown from Valentino.

Her flowing one-shoulder design paid tribute to the legendary Italian fashion house.

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She elevated the look with a voluminous 1960s look and polished makeup that highlighted her signature cheekbones.

An NYC blogger captured footage of herself walking through what appears to be a park or a street walkway.

Fans began to crowd her, repeated yelling, “Iman!” as she continued on to the awards show.

“The Queen has arrived,” one fan wrote in response to a seconds-long video.

Some people never lose it ❤️‍🔥



At 70, supermodel Iman turned heads at the Fragrance Foundation Awards at Lincoln Center, reminding everyone why she has remained a fashion icon for decades ✨



Elegant, confident, and effortlessly timeless, she proved that true style never goes out… pic.twitter.com/gtILPme1r3 — New York Mickey (@MickmickNYC) June 11, 2026

Another said, “She burned the hell out of the sidewalk ( no pun). I wish that she would walk the runway again ..or at least once in a while. It would be lovely.”

One fan praised her presence, writing, “Not only is she a Glamazon but she fierce as well! That dress is [fire].”

Another admirer was left speechless. “Wow I’m flushed. What a beautiful woman.”

As cameras flashed from every direction, paparazzi scrambled to capture Iman’s best angles.

One photographer hoping she would look at his camera yelled, “Iman, right here, beautiful!”

One cracked a joke, saying, “She might actually look your way if you pronounced her name correctly.”

“O M G. She is striking. And not young. Rip David,” added someone else, who marveled at her timeless beauty

The remark was a nod to Iman’s late husband, rock legend David Bowie, who died in 2016 at 69.

The couple married in 1992 and spent nearly 25 years together before cancer claimed Bowie’s life in 2016.

The commenter suggested Bowie would be proud to see his wife still turning heads decades into her career.

Another fan explained, “I follow her on IG just to give some undeniable and guaranteed beauty to my life.”

The longtime Valentino muse eventually entered the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Fragrance Awards.

Iman reportedly introduced a video celebrating the fashion house’s impact on fragrance. The annual event drew more than 1,000 guests to celebrate the year’s biggest achievements in fragrance.

Since dominating the fashion world in the 1980s, Iman has continued to embody grace, confidence, and timeless style, serving as a muse for iconic brands including Mugler, Yves Saint Laurent, and Donna Karan.

She was the first Black model to land a cosmetics contract with Revlon’s Polished Ambers line.

Fearless when it came to beauty, Iman embraced bold looks that often featured sculptural hairstyles, dramatic eye makeup, and vibrant lip colors.

She now serves as a muse for many women entering the modeling industry, who see her as the blueprint for Black beauty and a reminder that beauty has no limits.





