EXCLUSIVE: Doodle for Google Winner Beat Thousands to Win $105K Prize, Then Opened Up About the Missing Piece No One Ever Saw

What do you do when one of your biggest dreams comes true while you’re still a senior in high school? Well, 18-year-old Kameirah Johnson is living that reality now, and her masterful artwork has resulted in a huge win.

On June 4, the 2026 Google Doodle winner was officially revealed — and the honor went to Johnson, who was among five finalists. This year’s theme was “My superpower is…,” which beautifully inspired Johnson to create the winning art piece “Hair Power: The Crown That Grows from Us.”

The Seattle native’s artwork showcases three girls resting in the evening grass surrounded by fireflies wearing various natural hairstyles that form parts of the Google logo. The figures were inspired by Johnson, her mother and her sister.

As the winner, the Lakeside High School student received a $55,000 scholarship and a $50,000 technology package, and that package she has chosen to donate to Rainier Beach High School.



Atlanta Black Star spoke to Johnson about her monumental honor for the world’s largest search engine.

”We had to draw something of what we thought our superpower is, and I immediately thought of Black hair just because of how much cultural significance it has and stories that I’ve heard of enslaved people braiding their hair to depict maps,” Johnson says of the vision behind her Google Doodle.

”And even just the way that our hair is so versatile, It’s the most versatile hair on the planet.”

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As Johnson excitedly lets ABS know, art has “always” been her passion, so submitting her work for competition was an easy decision. “Everything I do, I feel like art finds a way to intersect…I still find ways to implement art, it’s just a part of who I am,” she says.

Like many, when the New York University-bound student first learned she was the Google Doodle winner, the first person she wanted to share the happy news with is, of course, her mother.

“I was actually in a thrift store and I called my mom screaming about it. People were looking at me crazy,” Johnson shares. “Then after that, I shared the news with my advisor, who’s been a very positive impact on my life.”

Although her artwork was deemed the best of the best, there are some elements that Johnson was initially going to include that didn’t quite make the cut.

”Originally, I was going to make it funny and I was going to have a moment where the sun was coming through the leaves, and it was going to be very bright and happy,” she says. “But I decided to have a firefly moment and have it be at dusk because it was very reminiscent of my childhood.”

While on the surface many may just see a beautiful piece of art, Johnson’s work has a much deeper meaning and inspiration, specifically as it relates to the CROWN ACT, which “ensures protection against discrimination based on race-based hairstyles by extending statutory protection to hair texture and protective styles.”

”The Doodle was inspired by the CROWN ACT,” Johnson confirms. “If you look at the Doodle you’ll see on one of the girls’ shirts is a crown, it says ‘queen’ and it’s supposed to be representative of that…I really wanted to bring more attention to this act because it’s not even passed in all 50 states yet.”

When aspiring to greatness and achieving life goals, there is often someone who is cheering from the sidelines and seeing the vision before you can — and that’s exactly what happened with Johnson.

”My parents,” she quickly says when asked who saw her artistic talent before she even realized it herself. “Even before they knew I wanted to do art, they always spoke so much life into me…they were always very encouraging. Before I even started art, they always gave me the confidence to go after what I want.”

Johnson joins the community of Black women who have a strong connection to the roots, symbolism, and beauty of Black hair — but she tells us that the journey wasn’t always easy growing up attending predominantly white schools.

”I was always very confident in my hair simply because of the work my mom put in. She made sure that I would not be colorist, I would not be texturist,” Johnson explains.

”However, for most of my life I’ve gone to predominantly white institutions, and this is because my parents wanted to give me a better education and I’m very thankful for that,” she continues. “[But] within these white spaces I’m objectively not the beauty standard, my hair is not objectively the beauty standard as well, so I would get little comments on my hair.

Those comments ranged from people telling Johnson how much “prettier” her hair looked when it was straightened or about how her naturally curly texture was “so short,” “so messy” and “so frizzy.”

Luckily, her strong parental support system didn’t allow that ignorance to weaken her confidence, and it instead made her stronger.

Johnson may be riding high with her Google Doodle win, but she still has some welcomed words of advice for younger artists hoping to follow her journey.

”Make work that’s true to you. Don’t try to copy anybody else…do what you’re passionate about. And if your heart is in it, it’s going to be good,” she says. “Seek God in everything that you do, I love to pray about things. I love to go to Him. My ability to paint, my ability to do everything that I do is a gift from the Lord.”

Johnson has a few months before she starts her freshman year of college in the fall — and she has some enviable plans that are taking her abroad.

”I’ll be going to Paris. I’ll be visiting some friends there, I’ll be shooting a short film there,” she reveals. “I’m going to Chicago for a national art competition through the NAACP, and along with that I’m a part of Jack & Jill, and every year they have a teen conference and I’ll be hanging out in Arizona.”

Kameirah Johnson has already achieved what many artists spend their entire careers striving for — and if her extremely promising and award-winning start is any indication, we’ll be hearing her name for years to come.