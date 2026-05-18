Woman Celebrates Final Alimony Check to Ex-Husband and Exposes the Savage Bible Verse She Sent on Every Payment

She held her head high, honored her commitment, and wrote the checks every month without complaint.

Nicole Walters, bestselling author, podcast host, business consultant, and former star of the “She’s the Boss” reality TV show, is no stranger to going viral.

But her latest moment hit different. After two years of faithfully paying alimony to her ex-husband, Walters sent her final check with a pointed Bible verse written right on it — and the internet has not stopped talking since.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 25: Nicole Walters attends the NAACP Image Awards Nominees Brunch at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 25, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images For NAACP)

On Threads, she posted, “Celebrate with me: My final alimony check to my ex- goes out this Friday. 2 years of sending this message out in the subject line.”

“The soul of the sluggard craves and gets nothing, while the soul of the diligent is richly supplied,” Walters said while explaining why she used Proverbs 13:4 as her recurring message.

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Walters said the scripture became a reminder to herself while she wrote check after check during a divorce battle that stretched nearly four years. And for many online followers, the revelation instantly became what they saw as the classiest form of revenge imaginable.

But long before the divorce headlines and viral Threads posts, Walters had already been carrying an enormous amount on her shoulders.

The former corporate executive built a multimillion-dollar business empire while simultaneously becoming the adoptive mother of three girls whose lives she says changed her forever.

Walters says a simple date night with then-husband Josh Walters changed everything in October 2014.

According to People, the couple encountered a woman panhandling with her toddler daughter, Ally, outside a store in Baltimore. They initially offered money and food, but Walters says she could not stop thinking about the family.

That decision would change the course of her life.

After visiting the family’s apartment and meeting Ally’s older sisters, Daya and Krissy, Walters began helping the family regularly.



By September 2015, a judge granted Walters and her husband full legal guardianship of all three girls. They stepped in to raise the children after the girls’ biological mother later went to prison.

“I thought I would be a mentor, but it turned into being mom,” Walters said.

At the same time, Walters’ professional life was exploding. Already known as a top-performing corporate executive, she transitioned into entrepreneurship and built a lucrative brand teaching small business owners how to scale their companies. Eventually, she expanded into television, books, podcasting, and consulting while creating her company, Inherit Learning Company.

But behind the success came a series of devastating family crises.

Around 2019, Walters began noticing alarming physical symptoms in her daughter Krissy, including extreme fatigue. Doctors later diagnosed the teenager with Hodgkin’s lymphoma. At one point, Walters says they feared Krissy only had months to live.

“I was happy because we had a good shot at beating it,” Walters recalled. “At first we were told she had Stage 4 cancer, possibly six months to live. But the chemo worked.”

While the family focused on Krissy’s recovery, another crisis was quietly growing inside their home.

“There were signs as early as 2016, but I thought it was just normal teen things,” Walters said about daughter Daya’s addiction battle. Daya eventually entered recovery in 2021.

Doctors diagnosed Walters’ father with Parkinson’s disease, adding another emotional blow to her life.

And according to Walters, the pressure inside her marriage became impossible to ignore during the pandemic years.

“I was building this huge business, multi-million-dollar business,” she explained. “Taking care of three girls that we adopted and just carrying it all on my own.”

Walters says she married young — just 22 years old — and believed she had found lasting love with her husband, who was six years older than her and came from a wealthy background. But over time, she says she increasingly felt like she was managing the emotional labor, finances, parenting responsibilities, and business success largely by herself.

Then came what Walters now refers to as “The Great Reset.”

In 2021, after roughly 14 years of marriage, the couple went into divorce proceedings. Walters later described the separation as a high-conflict four-year battle that nearly cost her “marriage, millions, and my mind.”

“After the pandemic, I think a lot of women came out saying, ‘If this is what forever could look like, what I’m not doing is this,’” Walters said.

The divorce eventually resulted in Walters paying four figures monthly in alimony for two years, despite being the primary earner throughout much of the marriage. She claims her ex-husband initially requested five figures a month “for life.”

What shocked her most was how quickly his situation changed after he reportedly landed a six-figure job just weeks after the divorce officially wrapped.

“He actually had employment within a month after the divorce was finalized,” Walters said. “Praise God.”

Still, Walters says the experience taught her hard lessons about love, business, and self-protection. She revealed that she maintained ownership over her companies and even trademarked her last name to safeguard her brand identity.

“My business was mine before, so it’s all mine still,” she explained.

Now remarried and living in Los Angeles, Walters says she approaches relationships very differently. Her current prenup reportedly includes evolving protections tied to assets, business ownership, and even custody continuity for their blended family.

And despite the financial losses and emotional toll, Walters insists she has no regrets about walking away.

“Peace is the priority,” she said. “I literally blew up my life for my safety, health, and well-being.”