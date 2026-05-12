‘Minding Their Business’: White Patron Falsely Accuses 2 Black Men of Flashing Gang Signs and Guns, Then Watches in Disbelief as Security Kicks Him Out and Bans Him Instead

A restaurant owner in Iowa is trying to set the record straight about what happened when one of his customers accused two Black men of “throwing gang signs” at him.

Carl Busch, owner of EJ’s Wine Shop, posted a security video to Instagram of the interaction from earlier this month. While the video played, Busch explained what happened.

Man kicked out of a wine shop after accusing two black customers of threatening him (Photo Credit: EJ’s Wine Shop)

“One gentleman got me to come over to him, accused the two men at the bar of being ‘strapped’ with a gun and ‘throwing gang signs’ at him,” Busch said.

When he went over to talk to the two men at the bar, Busch said they didn’t know what the other man was talking about. Up until that point, they seemed unaware of the customer’s accusations.

“I told the gentleman that that was 100 percent incorrect and that he didn’t know what he was talking about,” Busch added.

Busch said that about a minute and a half into the interaction, the man began yelling at him. Then he clinked his glass to get his attention.

As the men argue, Busch said he handed his phone to his son to call the police.

Then, you hear a loud bang as Busch, in the green shirt, tries to escort the other man out. As he pushes the other man out of the store, you hear him yelling profanities at Busch.

“Sucky video to make, but it’s not going to be tolerated here,” Busch said, referring to the man’s accusations.

Many people in the comments celebrated Busch for doing the right thing. But others were quick to note that a much bigger issue was at play.

“Everyone in the comments is quick to thank Carl for stepping in – and sure, credit where it’s due. But not enough people are talking about the two Black men who were simply minding their business and still got profiled and accused of something serious enough that it could’ve ended very badly for them. That part keeps getting skipped over,” @everyonelovesramond commented on the video. “Why is this still the reality in 2026? Why is ‘being Black in public’ still enough to make people assume the worst? That’s the conversation people should really be having.”

Busch said the man will not be allowed back inside his restaurant for at least a year.

“Where would Black men be without cameras?? They’re literally just living life,” @terrance4president commented on Instagram.

“The two Black guys were supposedly strapped-up gang members, and yet the only person who caused any trouble in the place was the one making the accusations. Funny how that works,” @venikadewan added.

“They’re minding their business so hard, they didn’t even know there was an issue until the guy started yelling and getting physical,” @itsa_k_thing said.

The other men in the video weren’t identified.

Atlanta Black Star reached out to Busch for more information about the situation, but has not heard back.