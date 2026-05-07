‘This Job Isn’t Worth It’: Karoline Leavitt Shares First Photos of Newborn Daughter — But Her Fast Return Timeline Has the Internet Stunned

The time has come, as Karoline Leavitt is officially a mom of two.

Leavitt welcomed her second child with her 60-year-old husband, Nicolas Riccio, just one week after stepping back from her role as White House Press Secretary. She is the first to give birth in her position.

The big news was announced on Instagram in a post that revealed the couple’s daughter was born earlier this week. They are already parents of a 2-year-old son, Nicolas Robert Ricco, who seems to be adjusting to his new title as well.

Trump’s spokesperson Karoline Leavitt gave birth to her second child, a daughter, with her 60-year-old husband. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

“On May 1st, Viviana aka ‘Vivi’ joined our family, and our hearts instantly exploded with love,” Leavitt began in her caption.

“She is perfect and healthy, and her big brother is joyfully adjusting to life with his new baby sister,” she concluded.

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The mother-of-two went on to describe Viviana a “blissful newborn bubble,” and shared a glimpse of her daughter’s pink room. She already has toys, plants, and an expensive Hermes blanket to keep her warm.

“Thank you to everyone who reached out with prayers during my pregnancy – I truly felt them throughout the entire experience. God is Good,” she concluded.

Leavitt’s final day at the White House before maternity leave was on April 24. However, she and her husband went out for one final bang as they attended the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

They both let it rip while speaking to reporters, dropping shocking statements about what was to come before the night even began.

“He is ready to rumble,” Leavitt told a reporter on the red carpet. “I will tell you this speech his classic Donald Trump. It’ll be funny. It’ll be entertaining. Shots will be fired. There will be some shots fired in the room. So everyone should tune in.”

🚨WHAT THE F*CK?



Before the event even began, Karoline Leavitt:



“there will be shots fired tonight.” pic.twitter.com/3U2r2Jdcxg https://t.co/2ik7VntGfM — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) April 26, 2026

Remarks from her husband Riccio earlier that night also drew attention. He told a Fox News reporter, “I watch you on TV, you do a great job. You need to be very safe.”

After the Correspondents’ dinner, Leavitt returned to the White House podium to address her leave and what took place during the shooting.

She has not shared when she will return from maternity leave. After her first pregnancy in July 2024, she returned to work under President Trump just days after giving birth. Her choice to forgo her maternity leave was motivated by the assassination attempt on Trump around the same time.

Some say Leavitt showed dedication and loyalty to a man who wouldn’t think twice about firing her. Others say it’s part of the job.

But her supporters and co-workers from Trump’s inner circle couldn’t wait to chime in on her big news.

Tomi Lahren, a longtime supporter of Trump and MAGA, sent Leavitt well-wishes in her comments. “Congratulations to you and your beautiful family!” she wrote.

One critic said, “Maybe she’ll re-think her life choices. Stay home girl with your babies. This job isn’t worth it!”

Meanwhile, Katie Miller, who is also expecting her fourth child, also chimed in to mention a prediction about the new baby’s name.

“Did you tell @ozthementalist he was correct? she asked. Another replied, “Good gosh! He guessed vivi’s name correctly at dinner. What’s with the name calling?”

Dr. Oz Pearlman was the doctor on stage during the shooting that took place at the dinner. He confirmed that he accurately guessed the name of Karoline and Riccio’s daughter.

Leavitt and Riccio married in January 2025.