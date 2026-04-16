‘Right In Her Face!’: Karoline Leavitt Lets Her Guard Down — Reporter Sees the Opening and Lands a Brutal Question That Forces Her to Pull an Absurd Move That Turns On Her

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has built a reputation as one of the administration’s most reliable defenders — quick to push back and rarely willing to concede ground even when a question cuts to the core of policy.

The gloves were off again on Wednesday when a reporter pressed her on one of President Donald Trump’s most sweeping threats yet, forcing a moment that exposed the limits of her combative approach.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks at the White House Press Briefing room in Washington DC., United States, on April 8, 2026. (Photo by Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images)



Faced with a question that tied Trump’s rhetoric to long-standing American claims of moral leadership, Leavitt didn’t try to walk it back or clarify. Instead, she snapped.

The exchange captured a broader tension now surrounding Trump’s escalating language on Iran. As legal experts warn his threats may have already crossed into war crimes, his allies are increasingly left to defend not just policy but rhetoric that appears to target innocent civilians.

‘Wow, He’s So Lost’: Trump Walks Straight Into a Reporter’s Trap, Gets Dragged Into a Bizarre Rant He Can’t Pull Back From — Never Realizing He’s Being Played in Real Time

The confrontation unfolded during a press briefing just moments after Leavitt was at ease and laughing with the room.

Andrew Feinberg, the White House correspondent for The Independent, took advantage of the opening and stepped in. He pressed Leavitt on past messaging from then-President George W. Bush, which drew a clear line between targeting governments and civilians, before contrasting it with Trump’s threat to wipe out Iran’s entire civilization.

“How can the president claim that America can ever have the moral high ground if he’s threatening to destroy civilizations?” he asked.

Leavitt didn’t engage the historical comparison or the substance of the question.

Instead of addressing Trump’s behavior, she pivoted to Iran’s “rogue Islamic regime that has chanted death to America for 47 years, that has killed and maimed thousands of American soldiers over the course of the last five decades.”

“The president absolutely has the moral high ground,” she added. “And for you to even suggest otherwise is frankly insulting.”

The answer ended there, cutting off what the reporter had attempted to frame as a deeper question about U.S. conduct in war.

Feinberg pushed for to follow up, saying, “Karoline, with all due respect…” but Leavitt moved on, coldly refusing to acknowledge him again and leaving the exchange hanging in the air.

Reporter: When the U.S. Invaded Iraq in 2003, George W Bush said in a message to the Iraqi people that the military campaign was directed against the lawless men who rule your country and not against you. Yesterday, the president threatened to destroy Iran's civilization, the… pic.twitter.com/iGa4h6Etms — Acyn (@Acyn) April 8, 2026

Online, the moment quickly spread, drawing criticism from viewers who saw it as evasive. “Really wish the next reporter wouldn’t have just moved on and given her an out.” one person wrote, frustrated that the question didn’t get a real answer.

Others were more direct about what they saw as a refusal to hold Trump accountable.

“She did NOT even attempt at answering they question,” one said. “These clowns truly do feel that they are accountable to no one. All of those responsible for crimes need to be prosecuted once Trump leaves office”

Some focused on the reporter’s effort to press the issue. “Do we know who that reporter is? I’d really love to know. He tried to follow up with her, to call her on the BS, but she wouldn’t let him. One of the few people in that room today who was persistent.”

Another added, @PressSec good you’re insulted but you still haven’t answer the question

Thats what the MSM should be doing follow up question followed by fact checking right in this B***hs face.”

The brief clash came after Trump had doubled down on a series of increasingly stark warnings directed at Iran.

🚨 REPORTER: Attacking power plants and bridges violates Geneva Convention. Isn’t that a war crime?



TRUMP 🇺🇸: I hope I don’t have to do it… they won’t have nuclear weapons.



REPORTER: That didn’t answer my question.



TRUMP: You are fake news. pic.twitter.com/EEFMv99eJu — Mr Sharma (@sharma_views) April 6, 2026

After brushing off concerns about potential war crimes a day earlier, he escalated his language Tuesday morning with a post on Truth Social: “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again,” Trump wrote. “I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will.”

Legal experts say statements like that are not just rhetorical flourishes — they carry real implications under international law.

Geoffrey Corn, a former top law-of-war expert for the U.S. Army, warned that such language complicates military decision-making. “I’m concerned that the president’s bombast is putting the operational commanders in a very difficult position,” he said, according to the Washington Post.

“They know that you cannot just draw a circle around the country and say every element of the electrical grid is now a lawful target.”

Others argued the threats themselves could violate legal standards.

Jameel Jaffer, a human rights lawyer and lecturer at Columbia University, said Trump’s statement meets the “very definition of terrorism — to seek to achieve political ends through violence or threats of violence directed at civilians.”

He added that U.S. military personnel “have an obligation not to carry out orders they know to be unlawful.”

At issue is the distinction between military and civilian targets, a core principle of international humanitarian law dating back to the 19th century and codified in the Geneva Conventions.

While some infrastructure — like power plants — can be considered “dual use,” meaning they serve both civilian and military purposes, experts say any strike must still weigh the impact on civilians and avoid excessive harm.

Q: Legal scholars are raising concerns that targeting bridges and energy infrastructure may be a war crime. What’s the DOJ’s analysis?



Acting AG Todd Blanche: The DOJ always supports the Department of War and the White Housepic.twitter.com/biJBAOZtEv — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) April 7, 2026

Trump’s rhetoric has also tracked with his broader approach to power — one that often dismisses constraints, including international norms. Earlier this year, he said plainly: “I don’t need international law.”

For Leavitt and others tasked with defending that posture, the challenge is growing more visible. The question she faced didn’t just call out a single comment. It pointed to a widening gap between how the United States has historically framed its wars and how this administration is choosing to describe them now.