‘No, This Isn’t Happening’: Teen Finds Two Envelopes Stuffed with $10K Cash in Chick-fil-A Bathroom, What He Does Next Leaves Even the Owner Stunned

A Chick-fil-A employee in North Carolina boosted the company’s reputation for trust and great customer service after finding $10,000 cash in a restroom and returning the money to its owner.

Jaydon Cintron works at a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Kingston, North Carolina.

Jaydon Cintron is being commended by his managers at Chick-fil-A after he found nearly $10,000 cash on a bathroom floor and reported it to human resources without a second thought. (Photo: Screenshot/WITN)

During the 18-year-old’s Good Friday shift on April 3, he went to the men’s restroom during his usual break.

What he found in one of the stalls was two white envelopes packed with cash.

“They were on the floor next to the toilet. My first thought was just like… OK, no, this isn’t happening,” Cintron told WITN. “Something is wrong.”

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One envelope labeled First Citizens Bank carried $5,000, and another labeled Truist Bank contained $4,333.

He immediately reported it to human resources.

When asked why he didn’t just keep the cash, the teen said his faith motivated him to do the right thing.

“That’s not what Jesus would’ve done. That’s not what God would’ve wanted.” Cintron said. “Money is useless without character.”

When restaurant staff reviewed surveillance video to try to identify who the envelopes belonged to, they came up short.

It wasn’t until after Easter weekend that the owner of the cash showed up at the restaurant.

And the teen’s show of faith resonated so strongly with the man that he offered him $500 as a thank-you to Cintron.

The teen said he repeatedly refused the reward and told the man he expected nothing in return for doing what was right.

”True leadership, you know, true integrity is doing the right thing when no one is watching,“ said restaurant owner John McPhaul. “Jaydon did that in this case and he should be commended for it.”

After the man insisted, Cintron took the $500 payment.

“A lot of people will… unfortunately, take that money and run with it,” said Kinston Police Chief Keith Goyette. “Kudos to that employee at Chick-fil-A. He definitely deserves a reward.”