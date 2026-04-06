‘Looks Like Bandaids’: Trump Finally Appears After Explosive Health Rumors as Fans Zoom In on One Disturbing Detail the White House Scrambled to Cover Up

President Donald Trump, a notorious attention-seeker, went missing from public view for days, leaving the world wondering what happened to him.

When the 79-year-old recently stepped out in public after swirling health rumors, all eyes were on him, as fans immediately zeroed in on one disturbing detail that seemed to confirm fears about his condition, sparking a frenzy online.

Meanwhile, the White House moved quickly behind the scenes, scrambling to contain the speculation and reassure the public, though the unusual moment has left observers questioning just how well the president is really holding up.

President Donald Trump finally resurfaced after avoiding public appearances over Easter weekend. (Photo by Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images)

‘Both Hands NOW?’ Trump’s Appearance Blows Up as His Right Hand Balloons to Cankle Size — But Chaos Erupts After Fans Spot a Newly Bruised Left Hand

The president’s official schedule for Saturday, April 4, only included “Executive Time” without any meetings or events listed.

Even before Trump vanished over the weekend, questions about his health have been major talking points since he returned to the White House in January 2025, particularly after he was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency that same year.

The rumor mill ratcheted up in recent days with social media accounts pushing unproven theories that Trump was taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for an alleged undisclosed emergency. The theory mainly came from online reports, photos, and video footage of roadways near Walter Reed that had been restricted.

Contradicting reports claimed that, “A Marine sentry is standing at the door of the West Wing as of 1:50pm, indicating the president is working inside.”

Within an hour, the White House pushed back on the online narrative surrounding the president’s recent withdrawal from the cameras with a statement from White House communications director Steven Cheung.

“There has never been a President who has worked harder for the American people than President Trump,” Cheung, 43, tweeted on April 4. “On this Easter weekend, he has been working nonstop in the White House and Oval Office. God Bless him.”

The White House’s Rapid Response account on X blamed “deranged liberals” for the attention surrounding Trump avoiding media appearances and insisted he “never stops working.”

In an attempt to shut down the conversation, Trump eventually popped back out on Easter Sunday in a viral image that failed to silence the concerns over whether he is still fit to serve in the extremely high-stress position of president of the United States.

Trump arrives at his golf course on Easter Sunday pic.twitter.com/0GjgQrZvAM — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) April 5, 2026

Trump was seen wearing black pants, a white shirt, white shoes, and a white “USA” hat in the grainy picture taken by Reuters photographer Nathan Howard.

The New York City-raised businessman was photographed arriving at his National Golf Club located in Potomac Falls, just northwest of Washington, D.C., on April 5. According to reports, Trump remained at the location from 10:02 a.m. to 11:40 a.m., local time.

As he exited the motorcade, the president’s body was hunched over as he walked, and his clothes looked disheveled.

“Look how feeble he is. He is shrinking by the day,” one person on X declared in reaction to the latest photo of Trump. One reply to that post read, “And ya just KNOW he didn’t tie his shoes by himself.”

Another photo of Trump’s visit to the golf course circulated on the internet following the online whispers that he had secretly been taken to the hospital over the several days he went without a formal public appearance.

On Sunday, a Trump supporter shared a pic of her family with the president on her Instagram Story that then got reposted on other social media pages, including a left-leaning Threads account.

Additional Threads users zeroed in on a particular detail in the image of Trump, the former reality television star’s bandaged hands. One confused commenter asked, “Ummm, what is up with his thumb and finger?” while another suggested, “Looks like bandaids.”

“Boo boos from pretending to be a good golfer,” read one sarcastic response. While another jokester drew inspiration from the Easter season, adding, “Ahhh, the last time Trump touched a Bible, he burned his fingers.”

Trump’s hands have become a central theme in the ongoing story of his rumored health decline. Over the last year, the press has spotlighted the commander in chief regularly having bruises on his skin that the White House attributed to frequent handshaking and aspirin use.

Despite the defense coming from Trump’s aides, the oldest president ever inaugurated continues to be under a microscope as many of his critics and followers remain fixated on whether the once-vibrant salesman has lost his step, physically and mentally.