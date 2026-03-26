Internet personality Drew “Druski’ Desbordes has found a new target for his comedic jabs, and it’s one that no one ever expected.

Erika Kirk, 37, unexpectedly became a viral sensation following the death of her 31-year-old husband, Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk. Just weeks after his passing in Utah, she appeared at multiple televised events in eye-popping outfits, making entrances so over-the-top they rivaled WWE pyrotechnics, and shared intimate embraces with Charlie’s closest friends.

And now Druski has turned her life as a grieving widow into one hilariously funny skit.

Comedian Druski went completely over the top with his latest skit about TPUSA co-founder Erika Kirk. (Photos by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

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Druski, 31, took the trend of clowning Kirk to another level as he imitated her look by dressing up in whiteface and a blond wig.

Erika’s public image took a hit as social media relentlessly roasted the former Miss USA contestant’s high-production appearances, suggesting she was grifting off her late husband.

“How Conservative Women in America act,” Druski captioned the 140-minute video that he uploaded to his social media accounts on March 25.

The visual opens with Druksi, dressed in a white pantsuit and wearing face prosthetics, dancing on a small stage decorated with pyro-sparklers and American flags.

He repeatedly brings up religion while answering questions from the press, another subtle dig at Erika, who makes Christianity part of her personal brand and clutches a Bible in his hands during what appeared to be a MAGA-coded podcast interview, then he stared directly into the camera in an intensely creepy manner.

Druski’s video also touched on another topic, ending with a monologue from the fake conservative woman praising a certain sector of the country.

“We have to protect all men in America, especially all white men,” he said with a sullen face at a faux press conference, causing the staged Black security guard behind him to noticeably cut his eyes.

How Conservative Women in America act 😂🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/4DQesE0gBg — DRUSKI (@druski) March 25, 2026

Using his best voice to imitate Erika, he added, “Those are the boys that we care about in this country. America is built on their backs. Yes, ’cause they are the ones who matter most.”

Not surprisingly, Druski’s skit set off a firestorm and his fans had a field day with the brutal takedown of Republican-leaning women in the Donald Trump era of politics.

“Trolling Erika Kirk and all conservative white women, you might be the goat,” one X user declared, backing up widespread claims that Druski is the greatest internet skit maker of all time.

In response to a close-up screenshot of the white-faced Druski from the podcast scene, another poster tweeted, “This is the scariest s–t I’ve seen yet!” Another said, “this going to be talked about for days.”

“With all due respect and actual concern and seriousness, protect Druski at all costs. I’m deada– Ain’t no telling how they might take this one,” advised a concerned fan on the app.

The White House Press Secretary caught a stray when someone posted, “Looks like Erika Kirk and Karoline Leavitt at the same damn time.”

Druski even had AI bots fooled with his antics, thinking he was the real Erika Kirk. Grok, the AI assistant created by Elon Musk’s X, kept insisting that Erika Kirk was the main star in Druski’s latest skit and praising her “spot-on” performance.

When fans asked, “Who is this?” Grok replied, “That’s Erika Kirk, the actress/comedian starring in Druski’s satirical skit. She’s playing the over-the-top ‘conservative woman’ character across all those scenes—patriotism, faith, organic everything, and the podium bit. Spot-on performance for the laughs!”

That's Erika Kirk, the actress/comedian starring in Druski's satirical skit. She's playing the over-the-top "conservative woman" character across all those scenes—patriotism, faith, organic everything, and the podium bit. Spot-on performance for the laughs! 😂 — Grok (@grok) March 26, 2026

Some replies got it right, as one social media user specifically asked if that was Erika in the video. Grok replied, “No, that’s Druski’s satirical skit exaggerating stereotypes of conservative women—blonde, patriotic, faith-focused, organic everything. The face and vibe have folks joking it mimics Erika Kirk (Charlie Kirk’s widow), but it’s an actress in character. Spot-on comedy timing though.”

Erika likely will not be able to avoid the onslaught of jokes at her expense. Sparked by Druski’s “conservative woman” persona, even her Instagram page served as a platform for trolling.

Under Erika’s most recent IG post, which features a lengthy message expressing her love for Charlie, one person said, “Druski did you wild,” in addition to the countless gifs of the famous YouTuber filling up her comments section as well.

Another commenter sarcastically asked, “Anyone see the latest Druski skit?”

Mega Church Pastors LOVE Money 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/oku5IQE01N — DRUSKI (@druski) January 13, 2026

Throughout his comedy career, Druski has built a reputation for flipping the script, keeping fans entertained by poking fun at topics many consider untouchable, from politics to religion.

He previously riled up church folks after making a spoof of Mega Church pastors in a viral skit that put money-hungry preachers on blast.

His “Mega Church Pastors” skit has racked up more than 94 million views on X since debuting in January. As of this writing, the “Conservative Women” skit has already surpassed 54 million views on the app after just one day.

Who will Druski lampoon next?