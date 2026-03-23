‘Bro was Flexin’ on Trump’: Trump Tries to Prove He’s Still Got It at 79 and Gets ‘Hurt’ in Front of Everyone, Then Follows It Up With a Bizarre Question No One Dares Answer Honestly

Donald Trump walked into the moment clearly trying to prove he still had plenty left in the tank at 79, but a small slip-up quickly stole the spotlight and made the room shift in real time.

The energy didn’t exactly recover either, as he followed it up with a bizarre question that lingered just long enough for everyone nearby to avoid answering it out loud, turning what looked like a flex into a quietly awkward pause.

A clip from a White House event is making the rounds online after viewers fixated on a brief moment where Trump looked noticeably thrown off after coming face to face with a group of younger, physically larger men, with some suggesting the encounter didn’t quite match the larger-than-life image he often projects.

President Donald Trump admitted that a Navy football player’s handshake overwhelmed him. (Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

‘Ahahahaha’: Trump Tried to Humiliate Him Before the World — But the Olympian’s Ice-Cold Power Flex On Camera Left Trump Looking Petty and Small

First-team All-American Landon Robinson joined his fellow Navy Midshipmen for the team’s visit to Washington, D.C., on March 20 for the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy presentation. Trump previously greeted the players at the celebration of Navy’s victory over the Army in December 2025.

Around 17 minutes into his speech, while acknowledging the program’s successful Liberty Bowl-winning season, Trump pivoted from the podium to look for Robinson, 23, who was standing behind him on the stage.

“Where’s Landon?” Trump wondered aloud as Robinson’s teammates pointed toward their co-captain.

The president looked stunned after turning around to shake the hand of the 290-pound, American Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

While people in the room loudly applauded, Trump jokingly said, “His arms are like steel. I just hurt my hand. I hit his muscle. It’s like steel.”

The president was in such awe of Robinson that he squeezed the 6-foot athlete’s biceps several more times.

In what seemed like an attempt to feed his ever-hungry ego, Trump then directly asked one of Robinson’s colleagues, “You think I could take him in a fight?” The sailor simply smiled and nodded in agreement.

'His arms are like STEEL!' — Trump SQUEEZES the muscles of senior lineman and co-captain for the Navy, Landon Robinson pic.twitter.com/FY5dBruS2n — RT (@RT_com) March 20, 2026

Trump fawning over a college football player drew mixed reactions online. One person on Threads posted, “Moments like this [are] what [keep] him in power until now. You gotta give [it to] him, he knows how to tickle the audience.”

“Elect a clown, expect a circus!” exclaimed an X user.

Another commenter on the platform aimed at what is believed to be one of Trump’s biggest body insecurities by replying, “with his small hands,” to a video of him gushing over Robinson. Another individual countered, “I’m sure that soldier doesn’t want to go to jail for beating an ol’ jelly ass senior citizen.”

The mockery continued on Instagram, where people slammed Trump for getting multiple deferments during the Vietnam War, commenting, “If you didn’t dodge [the] draft four times you would have arms like that.”

A second Instagram poster declared, “Bro was flexing on Trump, too.” Despite suggesting he could “take” Robinson in a hypothetical fight, the sitting POTUS is manifestly much heavier than his listed 224 pounds, has a chronic venous insufficiency diagnosis, and has been filmed with bruises on his right hand.

The state of Trump’s physical condition has been under the public microscope since he returned to the White House in January 2025 for a second, nonconsecutive term as president. The Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy ceremony also included another moment that put that conversation about the president’s health back on the front burner.

Like with Robinson, Trump paused his prepared remarks inside the East Room to shout out Rep. Ronny Jackson, the Republican Texas congressman who served as Trump’s physician during his first term.

“Stand up, Dr. Ronny,” Trump demanded, before putting Jackson, 58, on the spot by questioning him if the nearly 80-year-old grandfather was “healthier” than these guys back here,” referring to the entire Naval Academy football team.

Trump cannot avoid aging and the complications that come with getting older, but the avid fast-food fan has found one way to try to display strength, especially when meeting with other world leaders.

In October 2025, President Xi Jinping of China appeared to put Trump on the back foot by making the American president wait to greet him before a meeting on international trade.

Xi, 72, approached a fidgeting Trump with a stern, unflinching look as photographers captured their extended handshake, which seemed to irritate the usually confident commander-in-chief.

The MAGA leader’s signature “tug-of-war” handshake is a nonverbal show of force that he has used against his counterparts for years. Still, after over a decade of that yanking tactic, many other heads of government have caught on to his power play.