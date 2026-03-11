‘I Said No, That’s It!’: Red Lobster Manager Accused of Refusing Service to Black Family Reportedly Now Out of a Job After Video Goes Viral

A manager at a Red Lobster in New Jersey was after refusing service to a family because they were Black, according to customer Vinchel Lapree, who was one of 15 people turned away.

A new video captures the moment a white manager storms off after being confronted by family members who questioned why they weren’t seated.

Video stills show a woman involved in a confrontation at Red Lobster. (Photos: Facebook/Vinchel Lapree)

The manager, who told the family to contact corporate, said her decision was justified because a grandmother in the group was “rude.”

The viral video shows the manager unleashing on a few members of the group when they pressed for a clearer explanation. She snapped, “I’m not having it!” before yelling, “You guys are arguing with me. I’m not tolerating any of this. I said no, that’s it!”

Harsh insults were exchanged, and one family member warned that the video would be sent to corporate and posted on social media.

“I don’t care, f**king leave!” the manager screamed before disappearing into a back room while hollering, “Remember my name.” The woman filming quipped, “Oooh, she won’t have a job tomorrow.”

Lapree on March 8 to share his side of the story. “Granted, [we’re] a lot of people, but be real, you’re supposed to accommodate us. It was a 30-minute wait. No problem! We will wait,” he wrote.

“My mom asked one question, and she [manager] snapped, talking about how she will not be seating us! She was so rude… corporate was called, and I’m going up there tomorrow. She will be fired! Red Lobster, these the type of people y’all hire.”

Red Lobster responded on Facebook, stating that they planned to “take this matter seriously.”

According to a March 10 report by local news outlet Vineland Today, the manager was fired after the video went viral.

Social media commenters agreed, stating the alleged firing was the correct choice.

“Good!! I don’t know the whole story, but she is in customer service. She should never have said anything that she did. She handled that all wrong!!” wrote one Facebook user.

Over on Instagram, one person wrote: “I don’t care what was said before the video started. No manager should act like that. All that cursing and screaming she’s doing is unacceptable.”

However, some people demanded to see the entire video, including what led up to the manager’s outburst, before weighing in on whether their ousting was racially motivated.

“I support my own, but I need to know all the details 😂 like full video before I make my decision,” said one person, echoing dozens of comments.

Many viewers noted that the CEO of Red Lobster, Damola Adamolekun, is Nigerian-born, saying, “Your CEO is literally a black man, ma’am.”

In the end, refusing customers is never a good idea. As one concluded, “Red Lobster don’t sell enough Cheddar Bay Biscuits to be turning people away.”