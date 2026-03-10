‘Get Out!’: McDonald’s Worker Warns Racist Karen She’s One Insult Away from Meeting His Mom After He Laughs Off Her Unhinged Attack

A crazed Karen is going viral for a racist meltdown at McDonald’s that was cooly handled by an employee who laughed off her insults and said he’d call his mom “to whup your ass.”

The unidentified woman, who claimed to be “tipsy,” erupted in a deranged N-word-laden rant while at the counter of the fast-food chain, the video shows. For at least a minute, she screamed insults, calling the McDonald’s employees drug dealers, crackheads, and N-words, trotting out every tired, derogatory insult in the book.

Video stills show a woman involved in a confrontation at McDonald’s. (Photos:X/I See Racists)

She also ranted about being a “baseball player” who can “f*ck your ass up, too.”

Initially, the manager who filmed the outburst tried to dismiss the woman with a wave of his hand, saying, “Get out!” But when that failed, he employed another tactic. He warned her, “If my mother came in here, she would whup your ass.”

This came right after the woman aggressively moved toward him, although it’s uncertain if she made any physical contact since he held his phone facing down while referencing the wrath of his mom. “Touch me, I’ll stop you,” he said.

At one point, he even chuckled when she threatened to “f*ck your sh*t up.” Throughout the recording, the employee continuously told her to leave and voiced concern for the other customers who had to witness the outburst.

Before finally leaving, the woman turned to each Black employee present, pointed to them, and said, “N-word, N-word, N-word, N-word.”

At the end of the video, posted to X on March 8, someone indicated that the police had been called, but so far, there have been no updates on whether the woman was located and arrested.

After watching the insane outburst, viewers flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts, with many hoping she is charged or at least faces some consequences for her actions.

One wrote: “Call the cops. Disorderly trespass.”

Others noted that “She got ALLL Of the racist stereotypes in,” and speculated, “She only feels safe doing that to people on the clock.”

Many commenters were waiting for the “FO” part of what could have been an FAFO moment. “She would’ve caught a McFlurry of these hands,” said one person. Another exclaimed, “Open a can of McWhoop-Ass on that racist b”tch!”

But in this case, the employee chose not to escalate the situation — or, call his mom for that matter — and decided to “[let] cancel culture have its way with her,” as one commenter put it. “No one wants that type of nasty publicity.”