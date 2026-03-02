‘Horrific’: 22-Year-Old Man Hits Another Man In the Head with Ax in ‘Vile and Premeditated’ Racist Attack and Gets Sweetheart Plea Deal

A man was sentenced to four years in prison for a violent, racist assault last year in which he attacked someone with an ax.

Brian Patterson, 22, pleaded guilty to racially aggravated assault and causing danger to life with an ax and was given a four-year prison sentence with a two-year extension period for an attack that took place last September.

Brian Patterson, 22, was sentenced to four years in prison for a violent, racist attack in which he hit someone with an axe. (Photos: British Transport Police, X/@SeeRacists)

According to the British Transport Police, the assault happened at a railway station in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Sept. 5, 2025, just before midnight.

Police say that while Patterson was walking through the station, he began following someone he started to racially harass and abuse. He also aimed sexually derogatory statements at the victim’s friend.

When the victim approached the escalator, he turned to confront Patterson. The victim told police that Patterson immediately got close to him and “reeked of alcohol.”

“Patterson grew aggressive and began to threaten the victim, who turned around and got on the escalator to leave. Patterson continued to threaten him, before pulling an axe from within his clothes and hitting the victim to the side of the head,” police wrote in a release.

Police say the victim was unaware that he’d been struck by an ax, but suffered a bump on his head and cuts on his neck as he watched Patterson tuck something into his waistband and run away.

Officers finally located Patterson nearly a month after the attack and arrested him on Oct. 1.

While he was in custody, Patterson reportedly asked police if the victim he “supposedly” attacked was all right.

“I’m extremely pleased to see Patterson jailed for his vile and premeditated attack. Patterson’s brazen and horrific actions could have resulted in a man losing his life, and it is thanks only to luck that the consequences of the attack were not more severe,” Detective Constable Donna Davanna said.

She continued: “When under caution and asking about the state of his victim, it quickly became clear that he really only cared about himself and showed utter indignation. I hope that regardless of how crass and heartless Patterson has shown to be, this can bring the victim some comfort and closure.”