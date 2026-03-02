‘This Is My House!’: Black Man Snatched Off His Own Front Porch By Cops Who Claim He Is ‘Loitering’ Then Pepper-Spray and Handcuff Him, Video Shows

It doesn’t appear as if the Ohio cops who arrested a Black man named David Brown Jr. last year, who was doing nothing but sitting on his front porch late at night, knew he had an active warrant for his arrest.

After all, video footage of the arrest shows the Mansfield police officers did not even know Brown’s name, repeatedly asking him for his name after the four cops pounced on him to handcuff him on April 9, 2025.

And the only reason they gave for the arrest after handcuffing him was that he was “loitering in a suspicious drug area,” which sounds like a fabricated excuse considering he was on his own property.

Ohio cops arrested a Black man on his front porch without explaining why, pepper-spraying him after he was handcuffed. (Photo: Ring Camera and Body Camera)

“This is my house!” Brown responded.

“We don’t know that,” a cop responded.

It was only after they obtained his identification and asked a dispatcher to run his name that they discovered he had a warrant for cocaine possession.

But that still raises the question if the cops had the legal right to walk onto his property in the middle of the night and arrest him in the first place.

The cops later claimed they were acting on a tip from a “known and previously reliable source” that Brown was dealing drugs and possessed an AR-15 rifle inside the house, but they didn’t seem very concerned about any possible weapons inside the house.

And if that were the case, then why didn’t they obtain a warrant from a judge that would have allowed them to enter the home and search it for illegal activity instead of just snatching him off his porch under a questionable allegation of loitering on his own property?

Watch the video below.

Felony Charges

Mansfield police told local media they had spotted a silver Ford sedan traveling through an alley before stopping briefly around 3 a.m., then speeding away, which led them to believe he was trying to evade them.

They then spotted the same car outside a home and saw a man “matching the description provided by the source was seen near the vehicle, walking around the property, opening and closing the trunk and pacing on the porch, but never entering the home,” according to a press release from police.

Police, who admit in their press release that they did not discover the warrant until after they arrested and identified him, also said they observed Brown for nine minutes before confronting him, which they claimed they had every right to do.

“Due to the totality of the circumstances, officers had reasonable, articulable suspicion that criminal activity was being committed and attempted to detain the man/driver,” the press release states.

But the video shows they never once mentioned anything about him trying to evade them in his car. Instead, they walk up to his front porch and order him to get off the porch, then assault him when he refuses to step off the porch.

They eventually told him he was loitering on his own front porch. But they only told him that after he repeatedly demanded to know why he was being arrested.

Brown was jailed on charges of resisting arrest, obstructing official business, and operating a motor vehicle while under suspension, according to local media reports last year, which shared Ring video footage of the arrest from Brown’s front porch.

But online court records from Richland County make no mention of the initial misdemeanor charges, instead stating that Brown was indicted on felony charges of failure to comply and marijuana trafficking, stemming from a November 2024 incident.

The records also state the court seized more than a thousand dollars of cash from him because it was believed it was proceeds from drug sales. The money was divided between the Mansfield Police Department and the Richland County Prosecutor’s Office.

Online records also show Brown is now serving a prison sentence at the Richland Correctional Institution and is expected to be released on June 22, 2027.

‘This is Policing in America’

Video of the arrest sparked outrage online from people believing the cops had violated his constitutional rights by arresting him off his front porch under vague circumstances.

But Mansfield police told local media they had investigated themselves and determined no departmental policies were violated, explaining that they take a “very proactive approach to policing.”

And local media reported on the developments without questioning the constitutionality of it all, and have not reported on it since, not even mentioning that Brown was sentenced to prison.

However, the video of his arrest resurfaced online this week after it was posted on the police accountability YouTube channel, We the People U, which is run by a Black former cop turned activist named Abiyah Israel.

“I don’t know if they’re reporting to help the victim or they’re reporting to help the cops,” Israel said in his video in reference to the local media.

Israel went on to criticize the local media for not questioning the legality of the arrest instead of just regurgitating how they decided they did not violate policy.

“Nowhere do we hear they followed the law,” Israel said.

“They went on to private property because they believed a car that slowed down, then sped up, was trying to evade them, and it just so happened that it was in the area of this house. You went on to private property. You had no clue who this was. You forced him or tried to force him to come off of his porch simply for being outside smoking a cigarette on his porch, which is private property,” he continued.

“And then you later find out he has a warrant. But before then, you did not know he had a warrant,” Israel explained.

“This is policing in America. Can it get worse than this? I have learned, yes. It just continues to get dumber by the day.”