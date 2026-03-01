‘Getting Those Monkeys in Line’: Racist Manager Allegedly Sought to Fire All Black Employees at a Pittsburgh Call Center — Now She Must Answer to a Jury



Allegations that a supervisor told a Black employee to get “those monkeys in line” and referred to workers as “good blacks, not n—gers” will now be weighed by a jury.

A federal judge ruled last month that the discrimination lawsuit against Allegheny Health Network can proceed — including retaliation claims from a white director who says he was fired for speaking out.

Stock photo (Getty Images)

Considering dueling motions by both sides, U.S. District Judge Mark R. Hornak found that both plaintiffs presented strong evidence of repeated racial slurs and discriminatory conduct by management at AHN that a jury might well believe painted “a stark picture of outright racial bigotry.”

The lawsuit, filed in 2021 and obtained by Atlanta Black Star, alleges that shortly after Santos Albert was hired as a supervisor at the health network’s Pittsburgh call center in January 2017, director Diane Allen began making derogatory and unprofessional remarks about him and his direct supervisor, John Guthrie, who is white.

According to the plaintiffs, Allen mocked Albert for shopping at K-Mart and Walmart, calling it “ghetto.”

In another incident, while holding up a photo of a white employee’s Black husband, she allegedly said, “Look at this garbage, I thought she was a nice girl,” adding, “He’s going to bring her down.”

When Albert asked about progress on posting an operations manager role, Allen allegedly responded that what he needed to focus on was “getting those monkeys in line.”

The complaint further alleges that after learning an employee’s daughter would be having a biracial child as a single mother, Allen remarked, “There you go, there’s another welfare baby.”

According to the lawsuit, Allen also rejected a job applicant named “Chiquita,” saying, “With a name like that … don’t bring them in.” Guthrie claimed she tore up the résumé of a Black applicant while keeping those of white candidates.

Beyond racial remarks, Allen allegedly bullied staff, warned employees not to “cross her,” disparaged their intelligence, and told male employees she would put their “balls through a meat grinder” if they made mistakes. Albert and Guthrie testified that Allen once told Guthrie to “get your boy in line” in reference to Albert’s punctuality.

The lawsuit further alleges that Allen openly used the N-word, including while referencing former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell during a car ride with employees. On another occasion, she allegedly sang lyrics from Kanye West’s “Gold Digger,” including the slur, in front of staff.

In April 2018, Allen allegedly planned to lay off nearly all Black employees in the call center until Guthrie objected, telling her it “is not right.”

At his deposition, Albert testified that Allen described him and another employee as “good blacks, not n—gers.” He also alleged that in April 2019, she referred to Senior Operations Manager Waleed Almugahid, who is of Middle Eastern descent, as a “sand ngger.”

Albert contends that in 2019 Allen forced him to attend 6 a.m. orthopedic meetings, assignments he says were not required of white managers, despite his lack of formal training in the specialty. He argues the requirement was intended to punish him and create a pretext for termination if he failed to attend.

The complaint says the most explosive remark came during a May 10, 2019 meeting, when Allen, describing a dispute with an employee at AHN’s parent company, allegedly asked: “Who are they going to believe, us or a nasty, lying Black woman?”

Four of the seven attendees, including Albert and Guthrie, reported the comment to a senior human resources business partner. AHN launched an investigation, interviewed employees and collected written statements. The investigation substantiated that Allen used a racial slur, and Senior Vice President Kenyokee Crowell terminated her on May 30, 2019.

Allen was replaced in November 2019 by Melissa Turner. On Crowell’s advice, Turner counseled Albert and other managers about what she described as “poor leadership habits” and communication deficiencies.

In January 2020, Turner emailed Guthrie a list of concerns about Albert’s leadership, including alleged failures to communicate effectively, provide clear direction and complete tasks in a timely manner. She asked Guthrie to prepare formal talking points for Albert for her review.

According to AHN, Guthrie falsely claimed he was drafting the talking points and had consulted with a human resources partner, who denied that assertion. Guthrie was fired on Feb. 3, 2020, for insubordination and dishonesty.

Guthrie maintains his termination was retaliatory. He says he reported Allen’s racist conduct and pushed back against what he believed was harsher treatment of Albert compared to white managers. He also claims he opposed Turner’s proposal to place Albert on a formal performance improvement plan, arguing they had agreed instead to “documented coaching.”

In February 2020, Turner placed Albert on a 30-day performance improvement plan requiring him to improve how he delivered feedback, treated colleagues and completed leadership training.

Days later, AHN received anonymous hotline complaints accusing Turner of making disciplinary decisions based on race and sex. One complaint alleged she used the N-word and called “our manager” — believed to be Albert — a “lowlife.” Albert testified that Turner later referred to him as a “diversity hire.”

Turner concluded Albert’s performance remained unsatisfactory and terminated him on April 10, 2020. Albert argues the performance plan was a pretext for discrimination.

In court filings, AHN denies discriminating or retaliating against either plaintiff and maintains that both men were terminated for legitimate business reasons unrelated to race. Allen has denied using racial slurs.

The health network notes that Allen hired Albert over two white candidates and promoted him within a year. When her use of a racial slur was substantiated, AHN says it acted promptly and terminated her. The company also points out that Turner hired a Black man to replace Guthrie.

AHN contends the plaintiffs’ allegations “ring hollow” and are based on “self-serving accounts that should not be credited.”

In his Jan. 29 opinion, Judge Hornak wrote that some of Allen’s conduct “unquestionably” was race-related and that her alleged “repeated use of anti-Black slurs” could lead a jury to find the harassment Albert experienced was “severe or pervasive.” While acknowledging that certain facts are disputed, he emphasized that credibility determinations belong to a jury.

“But those are exactly the kinds of decisions made by a jury at a trial,” Hornak wrote in declining to dismiss the discrimination, hostile work environment and retaliation claims.

Discovery is ongoing, and a status conference is scheduled for Sept. 2.