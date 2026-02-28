‘Wait a Minute a Bodysuit’: Gospel Singer Kim Burrell Turns Heads After Flaunting Her Stunning Transformation In Jaw-Dropping New Video

Kim Burrell has built a career on stirring emotion through inspirational lyrics, but her latest video shifted the focus in a way fans weren’t prepared for.

Stepping in front of the camera with a noticeably slimmer frame and a silhouette many say they’ve never seen her showcase before, the gospel singer delivered a visual that quickly overshadowed the audio. The dramatic change sparked immediate chatter, with supporters praising her confidence while others tried to process just how different she looks in this new era.

Gospel singer Kim Burrell flaunts her weight loss in a jaw-dropping new look that turns heads. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for 2017 ESSENCE Festival )

The 53-year-old was loud and proud about her weight loss, sharing a slow-motion video clip of herself strutting down a backstage hallway while holding a bouquet of red roses.

Burrell, wearing a skintight, semi-transparent brown jumpsuit, black ankle boots, and an oversized jacket, smiled brightly as her honey brown curls bounced around her face.

Her 2011 tune “Love So Pure” was the song of choice to accompany the video she captioned, “I’m walking into my inevitable next! @bustarhymes said BLESSINGS DON’T STOP SO WE DON’T STOP!! @travismalloy @firstclass_ken.”

Many people were gagged by Burrell’s fierce walk, as Instagram followers praised her confidence while noting an interesting detail about her legs.

One person said, “Loooook at those legs!!!!” while another added, “I love this. But fr is it AI? I’ve never seen her legs do this.”

Someone else joked, “C’mon den Parentheses ( ) Bowlegged Queen,” as a way to compare the shape between Burrell’s legs to the round brackets.

Her drastically smaller figure also drew attention from fans who hadn’t seen her wearing such tight clothing, “Wait a minute bodysuit!!!” said one person.

Another person shocked by how tiny she had gotten said, “Ok WHENNNNNN did you become SLIM BURRELL. Wowzer!!”

“It’s SLIM BURRELL can’t you tell,” said another commenter who referenced Internet comedian Not Karlton Banks’ and his viral impersonation of Burrell.

Banks released a video back in December 2025, joining the trend of people remixing Summer Walker’s “Go Girl.” He pretended to be Burrell and, at the beginning of the clip, sang “It’s Kim Burrell, can’t you tell,” which many viewers loved. Even Burrell responded, thanking him for making videos about her and bringing laughter and positive attention her way.

She will likely do the same once she sees his impersonation of her fierce cat walk.

In her younger years and at the pinnacle of her career, Burrell celebrated her fuller, more rounded shape. Although the start of her weight loss journey isn’t precisely documented, she openly reflected on it in 2011 during a heartfelt conversation with Essence Magazine about her project, “The Love Album.”

When asked about her transformation, she said, “It has changed me so that I now know that I should have desired to live physically better before now. I had three heart attacks and that’s nothing I would wish on my worst enemy. It’s painful, it’s degrading, and it caused me to come face to face with God about some things that I lacked.”

Burrell added, “Watching my 8-year-old son’s reaction since my weight loss is rewarding enough. We run around like crazy. I wear him out now. Since losing the weight, it’s given me a new lease on life. Mainly, because people’s reaction to me is a whole lot different. People are highly discriminatory against overweight people.”

Since that interview, Burrell has proudly shown off her results as she continues to impact lives and pour into souls with her voice, as she has for decades. Up next, she will perform at the Mother’s Day Celebration in Washington, D.C. alongside fellow gospel giants, Maurette Brown Clark and John P. Kee.



