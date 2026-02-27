‘Disgusting’: Racist Michigan Student Won’t Own Up After Shouting Slur at Black Player, Forcing Officials to Empty Whole Section, Video Shows

A Michigan school superintendent confirmed that a student has been disciplined after shouting a racial slur at a Black high school varsity basketball player during a home game.

The incident occurred on Feb. 17 at Goodrich High School, according to CBS News. During the matchup against Kearsley High School in Flint, a Goodrich student yelled the N-word as a Black Kearsley player stepped to the free-throw line.

A Michigan high school student was heard yelling the n-word at a Black varsity basketball player, prompting administrators to remove the entire student section. (Photo: X/@SeeRacists)

Audio of the slur was captured on a video recording of the game, and soon afterward, a clip began circulating on social media, garnering widespread attention.

Crowd members are also heard gasping in shock after hearing the insult.

Goodrich Area Schools Superintendent Mike Baszler said the game was immediately paused and the athletics director and administrators approached the student section to identify the person responsible.

When the student who shouted the slur didn’t come forward, the entire student section was removed from the gym.

The athletics director and school administrators later determined which student made the remark and addressed the incident in accordance with the student code of conduct.

“We take matters like this seriously, which is why the student section was promptly removed, the matter was investigated and the conduct was addressed,” Baszler wrote in a statement to the school community. “This action was taken to ensure the environment reflected the standards of sportsmanship and respect we expect at all Goodrich Area School events.”

Baszler did not say what disciplinary measure was issued, but said the school system will continue educating its students about the importance of sportsmanship and respect for others.

Some people online raised concerns about the district’s decision to withhold information about the discipline the offending student faced.

“This is unacceptable a racial slur on the court can’t be ignored. Stopping the game is right, but hiding the student’s identity raises serious questions about accountability,” one X user commented.

“This is disgusting. A racist slur yelled in the middle of a game, and the school won’t even say what ‘discipline’ was given? How is that teaching anything other than protecting the offender?” another added.