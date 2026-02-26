‘How’s That Love Suite?: Kristi Noem Stages Public Sendoff to Husband as Cabin Controversy and Private Jet Rumors Refuse to Die Down

United States Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem has been accused of crossing the line one too many times, according to several rumors about the Trump administration and outside relationships.

Noem is currently married to former basketball coach and Noem Insurance owner Byron Noem.

United States Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem shows off her husband in a new video amid Corey Lewandowski affair rumors. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

In an attempt to do some damage control regarding herself and a senior Homeland Security aide, the Homeland Security Secretary shared a video of herself dropping off her husband at the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

Mr. Noem was on his way to their joint home in South Dakota when his 54-year-old wife used the opportunity to politicize the government shutdown and spin her rumored workplace affair in a post on X.

“I’m just dropping off my husband, who’s headed back to South Dakota,” Noem stated in the video before she looked back and waved at her husband for a final goodbye.

“Democrats and Congress have chosen not to fund the Department of Homeland Security, which means everybody here at our airports that works for TSA is not getting paid,” she continued, apparently forgetting that the Republicans are in charge amid the government shutdown, which resulted in TSA not getting paid.

Longstanding rumors about the ICE queen and her Homeland Security aide Corey Lewandowski got a fresh boost after a recent Wall Street Journal profile of her stewardship of the agency. WSJ and then reported she fired a Coast Guard pilot because he left her blanket behind on a disabled plane, with NBC’s sources claiming she burst into the cockpit over her misplaced blanket. The pilot was later reinstated, but the picture of Noem’s contentious leadership was completebut the cat was out of the bag.

NBC News reports Lewandowski also tried to remove the Coast Guard pilot over the episode, allegedly berating other crew members and threatening their jobs.

Noem and Lewandowski also reportedly have a private cabin on the government jet, and President Donald Trump claims he knows nothing about it.

“I don’t know about that,” Trump stated when asked by reporters, before adding, “I mean, I haven’t heard that.” He later said, “I’ll find out about it, but I have not heard about it.”

NBC News shared a picture of the jet’s private area, with a bed front and center. Reactions to Noem’s staged video were swift, and one X user shared a picture of her rumored love den with Lewandowski. “Maybe you can save on private transportation,” read one sarcastic post.

Another user noted the sick irony of Noem firing a pilot over a missing blanket but not government agents over committing murders.

“Puppy killer Kristi Noem & her boyfriend Corey Lewandowski have already fired 80% of career ICE field leadership & just fired a Coast Guard pilot for misplacing her blanket – but the ICE agents who murdered Renee Good & Alex Pretti – are still on the job,” they wrote.

Another user noted the hefty price tag for Noem’s jet, which the DHS is leasing but now wants to purchase to use for deportations.

“I believe you’re getting paid too. Change your policy and your unpaid TSA workers get paid. This is your own doing,” echoed another user. Another said, “How’s that love suite on your new plane?”

Daily Beast readers got more curious asking, “She has a husband? Oh, I didn’t know. Well, then, who is this Lewandowski fella?” Another said, “I’m surprised she didn’t put him in a dog travel crate. But Corey gets rides on the fancy “private” jets? Dude, you’re toast!”

But not all the jokes were funny, as some felt triggering, such as “Her husband knows what’s going on yet goes along with it. What a joke he is.”

Reportedly, only when Noem realized that they’d fired the only pilot who could fly them back to Washington, D.C., was he rehired.

The Boeing 737 Max 8, known as a luxury jet, is equipped with a queen bed, showers, a kitchen, four large flat-screen TVs, and even a bar for guests.