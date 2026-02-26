‘He’s Not Well’: Trump Caught Gasping for Air as Something Flies from His Mouth Mid-Rant — Then Leaves Crowd Stunned with Unexpected Reaction After Ally Is Heard Urging Him to Call It Quits

Since returning to the White House in January 2025, Donald Trump has repeatedly been filmed falling asleep in televised meetings, but the long-winded talker’s latest speech caused members of the audience to be the ones to catch some z’s.

Trump, 79, stepped in front of the cameras in the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 24 to deliver the State of the Union address to Congress and the American people. Viewers had to watch him list off his supposed accomplishments and personal grievances for nearly two hours.

While President Donald Trump has been caught several times napping in meetings, his 2026 State of the Union speech had people in the audience dozing off. (Photo: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

According to reports, Trump’s one-hour and 48-minute spiel was the longest State of the Union since 1964, breaking the record set by former President Bill Clinton in 2000, which lasted for one hour and 28 minutes. But what was intended to be a historic flex quickly turned into an uncomfortable spectacle when cameras caught Donald Trump visibly gasping for air mid-sentence — and then what appeared to be a small object flying from his mouth as he struggled to push forward.

This year’s SOTU appeared to have a numbing effect on some of the Democratic lawmakers who were in attendance on Tuesday night. Cameras caught both Rep. David Scott and Rep. Tom Suozzi nodding off at times.

Images of Scott and Suozzi snatching forty winks as Trump spoke quickly went viral on social media. Other guests, such as first lady Melania Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, appeared visibly bored as well.

The Lincoln Project’s montage of attendees, soundtracked by a modern adaptation of Brahms’ “Wiegenlied” lullaby, encapsulated the seemingly sleepy vibe inside the U.S. House of Representatives chamber.

“It’s wild how lil Marco looks like he has no soul,” one person on Threads responded, referring to the degrading nickname Trump gave Rubio, 54, when the two Republicans were rivals in the 2016 primary campaign.

While the current head of the State Department was a main target for teasing, it was the Democrats’ mid-speech siestas that garnered the most attention. Unlike Rubio’s disinterested look, Scott and Suozzi received some sympathy for having to endure Trump’s jabbering until almost 11 p.m. ET.

“I would honestly do the same since Trump has no clue what he’s talking about,” read one reaction tweet to a clip of Suozzi snoozing. A second commenter exclaimed, “Same with anyone who watched!! “

Another person referenced the president’s repeated public slumber session by posting, “Doing their best Trump impersonations. Imitation is a form of flattery. Plus, for them and everyone else, this is like a re-run as Trump rolls out his greatest hit rants.”

I have always had a hard time staying awake watching reruns. pic.twitter.com/VAXn8WJDya — Tom Suozzi (@RepTomSuozzi) February 25, 2026

Suozzi, 63, had his own response to becoming a meme for resting his eyes as Trump waffled on. The representative for New York’s 3rd Sistrict tweeted, “I have always had a hard time staying awake watching reruns.”

Over his two, non-consecutive terms as president, Trump has spoken before a joint session of Congress six times. His remarks in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2025, and 2026 have all been over an hour each.

Scott, 80, taking a nap at this year’s State of the Union was also an unexpected highlight of the long night in Washington, DC. A supportive X user expressed, “Sleep would be a mercy.”

Likewise, another supporter conveyed understanding why the Georgia-based politician had trouble staying awake, writing, “It was a two-hour snooze fest.”

Even Trump seemed fatigued by the end of his speech. Around the 1-hour, 45-minute mark, he started to wrap up his address, leaving critics to point out that the oldest man ever inaugurated as president of the United States appeared to be out of steam.

“Extremely weak closing by Donald Trump, who was just utterly exhausted, gasping for air, and desperate for the end. He is not well,” the DemsMight political organization captioned a Threads video of Trump proclaiming the “golden age of America” has arrived at the end of the SOTU.

Even conservative Republican Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana, perhaps unwittingly, offered red meat for Trump’s detractors with his comments to the president after the prolonged address to the nation.

“I think you should take the rest of the day off,” Kennedy, 74, could be heard telling his party’s leader on the House chamber floor. A smiling Trump then acknowledged, “I think we have to. I’m going to have to. Thank you.”