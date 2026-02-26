‘Straight Profiled Me’: Black Driver Picking Up Packages for Online Shopping Returns Gets Stopped By Woman Who Thought She Was a Porch Pirate

A Returnmates driver recorded the moments one of her customers stopped her on the street to question whether she was retrieving a package for an online shopping return or stealing it from her porch.

The driver posted the now-viral video on Instagram, which received thousands of reactions and comments.

A viral video shows a woman stopping a driver she believes is stealing packages, when the driver actually works for a company that offers to pick up packages from homes for online shopping returns. (Photos: Instagram/@reelclouds)

In the footage, you see a woman at the passenger-side window questioning whether the driver works for Returnmates, a pickup service in which drivers retrieve packages that shoppers want to return to vendors without going through the hassle of packaging, printing labels, and shipping.

In the caption of the video post, the female driver wrote how the service works and how the confrontation with the woman started:

“Customers schedule a pick up and are directed to leave packages outside for pick up. Usually by their door or on the porch. I came to this particular house today and noticed the package left out looked a little TOO fresh.. like it was just delivered and NOT the package I’m supposed to be picking up so I kindly rang the doorbell to verify with the customer about the pick up. She comes outside and starts to watch me do my job,” she wrote.

The driver said the resident ended up following her and tried to stop her when she attempted to drive away.

“This lady came outside and straight profiled me,” she said. “She automatically thought I was trying to steal her package.”

She continued, “I attempted to drive off since I completed my task in the app, and this woman proceeded to jump onto my car, she yanked the door handle (thank god I locked the car), and then hung onto my car as I tried to drive off.”

When the driver stopped her car to speak with the woman, the woman began to demand that she confirm her identity.

In the video, both women are heard going back and forth as the driver tries to confirm that she works for Returnmates. The car is filled with several packages that the driver picked up specifically for returns.

Even though the driver gave her identity and confirmed who she works for, the woman wasn’t convinced and proceeded to call customer service, while holding onto the car to prevent the driver from taking off.

The driver said that she eventually gave the lady’s package back and told her support team that she would no longer service her address.