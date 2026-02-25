‘These People Are Crazy!’: Trump Forces a Showdown and Pushes It Too Far — the Whole Floor Turns Chaotic and Cameras Catch Hegseth at Exactly the Wrong Time

President Donald Trump loves a room that rises for him.

He loves the pause before applause, the camera cutting wide as lawmakers stand on cue, the bipartisan optics that make dominance look effortless. On Tuesday night, he walked into his first State of the Union of his second term clearly expecting that choreography — or at the very least, the chance to force it.

Instead, the evening unfolded into something far less obedient.

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber at the Capitol on February 24, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kenny Holston-Pool/Getty Images)

More than 70 Democrats boycotted the address altogether. Of those who showed up, many appeared determined to deny him the one thing he seemed to crave most — visible validation. And as the speech stretched on, the pattern became impossible to miss. Trump would deliver a line engineered for applause. Republicans would erupt on cue. Democrats would remain seated. The longer this dance went on, the more visible the irritation became.

Trump framed the address as a redemption arc. He touted falling gas prices, easing inflation and what he described as a housing market on the rebound, insisting his administration had “driven core inflation down to the lowest level in more than five years.” The economic boast, echoed repeatedly, glossed over a more complicated reality.

But policy was never really the engine of the night.

Almost an hour in, Trump pivoted from numbers to theater and pushed to force a public show of unity Trump.

“One of the great things about the State of the Union,” he declared, “is how it gives Americans the chance to see clearly what their representatives really believe.”

He then issued the challenge, “Tonight, I’m inviting every legislator to join with my administration in reaffirming a fundamental principle. If you agree with this statement, then stand up and show your support: The first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens, not illegal aliens.”

Republicans surged to their feet, the applause stretching on and on. Democrats did not budge.

Trump gestured toward their side of the chamber, waving his hand as if to spotlight their refusal. He shook his head. He held the moment longer than necessary, appearing to wait for at least a few reluctant risers to break formation. None did.

Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib heckle Trump as he goes full fear-mongering white nationalist pic.twitter.com/K27Tenf2lp — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 25, 2026

When the applause finally subsided, his tone sharpened. “Isn’t that a shame?” he said. “You should be ashamed of yourself! Not standing up — you should be ashamed of yourself.”

From there, the speech carried an unmistakable edge.

He soon escalated, zeroing in on sanctuary cities and immigration enforcement. Speaking louder to drown out shouts from Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, Trump railed against “public officials who block the removal of criminal aliens” and insisted Democrats were protecting “drug lords” and “murderers.”

Omar fired back from her seat, at one point shouting, “You have killed Americans,” referencing deaths that followed a January immigration crackdown in Minneapolis. Tlaib joined her in protest. The two would later leave the chamber before the speech concluded.

Social media spiraled into frenzy.

Chris Wozney captured the tantrum with a raging, crying baby Trump meme, “I said stand. You’re supposed to do what I say.”

“I said stand. You’re supposed to do what I say.”pic.twitter.com/uAFLDcqIx7 — Chris Wozney (@ChrisWozney) February 25, 2026

Carla said bluntly, “Every accusation is confession, yes Donald, you should be ashamed of yourself”

Another added on Threads, “Trump has killed, injured and incarcerated innocent people, Trump must be removed from office and face justice as soon as possible!”

Earlier in the address, Trump had singled out Minnesota more broadly, accusing the state of rampant fraud and corruption and invoking inflammatory rhetoric about the Somali community.

“That’s a lie! You’re a liar,” Omar shouted as he spoke, creating one of several combustible exchanges of the night.

Trump fired back at Omar and Tlaib the following morning, clearly still seething over their public defiance. In a blistering Truth Social post Wednesday, he labeled them “crazy people, LUNATICS, mentally deranged and sick who, frankly, look like they should be institutionalized,” before adding that “we should send them back from where they came — as fast as possible.”

But another viral moment came during yet another instance of Trump attempting to manufacture consensus — this time while introducing Sage Blair, and arguing for banning gender transitions for minors without parental consent.

Once again, Democrats stayed seated.

Trump paused. Looked across the aisle. Waited.

“Look, nobody stands up,” he said, frustration creeping in. “These people are crazy. I’m telling you. They’re crazy. Amazing. Boy, oh boy.”

It read less like a throwaway insult and more like a president realizing, in real time, that the emotional payoff he expected simply wasn’t materializing.

Trump points at Democrats and says, "these people are crazy. I'm telling you. They're crazy." (Note that Pete Hegseth and the rest of the cabinet are standing and cheering.) pic.twitter.com/KKMtzO3idK — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 25, 2026

In one clip circulating online, the camera briefly caught Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth jumping to his feet to clap, almost as if trying to fill the vacuum left by the conspicuous silence on the other side.

The speech increasingly oscillated between grievance and defiance. “We’re lucky we have a country,” Trump said at one point, accusing Democrats of “destroying” it before declaring it had been saved “just in the nick of time.”

Online, reaction was swift and merciless.

“Trump is a make pretend THUG!! Think about it!! Trying to be a mafia Boss in the people’s White House!! The real GOD is watching!” X user Coffee proclaimed.

This X user summed it up, “What’s wrong with these people? Seriously, my country is meaner, less honest, more self-centered while also being less self-aware than at any time in my memory. And the so-called leaders are leading the decline.

If the night was meant to project dominance, it often felt like a string of applause traps that never quite snapped shut. Trump repeatedly tried to stage moments that would corner Democrats into public agreement — to stand, to clap, to validate his framing.

And the more he tried, the more obvious it became that one side of the chamber had decided — before he ever began — that they were not going to stand for him.