‘You’re Bugging Out’: White Man Pushes and Harasses Black Travel Influencer on Video, Eats Pavement — But the Man Who Defended Himself Ends Up in Police Custody

YouTuber “Adonis Live” takes his travel reporting seriously. The African-American online influencer recently knocked out a street harasser in Romania, barely breaking character as he was antagonized, and continued on with his livestream. At the end of the broadcast, he signed off by saying, “And that’s a regular day in Romania.”

Romanian news outlet SpotMedia reported that Adonis Live is now in custody, though formal charges have not been brought.

Travel influencer Adonis Live was pushed by another man in a video in Romania. (Photo: X/Instagram/Adonis Live)

Since landing in Bucharest last year, the travel influencer has posted dozens of videos to his popular YouTube channel chronicling cultural events, restaurants, and life on the streets of Romania’s largest city and capital. But harassment is not what he was here for.

According to social media reports, the Romanian man allegedly spat on Adonis Live while mentioning his race — though that was not captured in the viral clip. The video currently circulating shows Adonis trying to salvage the situation, holding the mic up and questioning the man, identified by the outlet as Darian Gabriel Ion, as though he were still conducting an interview.

Romanian thug antagonizes and spits on American streamer Adonis Live during livestream, then gets KNOCKED OUT in self-defense 👀

pic.twitter.com/mL26V3Vd3N — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) February 20, 2026

After a few seconds of tense back-and-forth, where the two men trade insults while standing on a busy sidewalk, Adonis warned him: “Get out of my face, you’re bugging out. Back up.” Ion body slammed him instead — and learned a very hard lesson that day.

After a few swift punches, Adonis returned to his camera, which was still streaming live, and panned over to Ion, who appeared knocked out cold on the sidewalk. Adonis asked a few bystanders to call the police before returning to his viewers to wrap up the broadcast, appearing visibly shaken.

According to the news outlet, the Bucharest Police arrived on the scene shortly after the altercation. Adonis was detained, and formal charges have not yet been brought.

“The investigation continues under the coordination of the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the Sector 1 Court, with allegations of assault and disturbing public order being analyzed,” read the Feb. 20 article.

The Romanian man received medical care but refused to be taken to the hospital.

After viewing the video, commenters on X are overwhelmingly rooting for Adonis. As one comment with 17,000 likes put it: “Justice served. No one should be harassed or disrespected like that. Self-defense was completely justified.”