‘Hella Cringe!’: FBI Spokesperson Eats Crow After Shutting Down Claims Kash Patel Is Ripping Off Taxpayers — Then a Frat-Style Video Surfaces, Gets Scrubbed, and Blows Everything Up 

Inside an arena in Milan, as the final horn sounded and red, white, and blue spilled onto the ice, the head of the FBI was already smiling for cameras.

Somewhere between the overtime goal and the locker-room celebration, a moment meant for sports spiraled into something else — colliding with questions about judgment, priorities, and whether the nation’s top law-enforcement official takes his job seriously enough.

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel delivers remarks on an arrest connected to the 2012 U.S. Embassy attack in Benghazi, at the Department of Justice on February 6, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)



The raucous post-game footage is now at the center of a growing controversy around FBI Director Kash Patel, who spent Sunday celebrating the U.S. men’s hockey team’s Olympic gold medal in Italy while the bureau faced multiple crises back home.

The episode escalated when an FBI spokesperson aggressively denied reports that Patel attended the Olympics on the taxpayers’ dime, only for a locker-room video to surface showing Patel chugging a beer and whooping it up with the team.

‘We All Know!’: Trump Tried to Outrun His Own Past — Then a 30-Second Call Explodes on Live TV and Blows the Lid Off a Little Secret He Thought Was Buried for Good

The sequence reignited criticism that Patel routinely blurs the line between personal recreation and professional responsibility, and his attempts to wave it away only ramped up the backlash.

The widely-shared clip shows a euphoric Patel flashing a shaka sign — the thumb-and-pinky salute — while standing next to Dylan Larkin, the team’s center. Wearing a white jersey and craning into a cellphone frame, Patel shouted, “Congratulations, Team USA!” as Larkin displayed his gold medal.

The day before the video emerged, Patel’s spokesperson, Ben Williamson, went on the offensive. Responding on X to MSNOW correspondent Ken Dilanian, who asked if Patel, “Will he be at the hockey game tomorrow?” — Williamson dismissed the reporting outright.

“Your rag outlet wrote that he went to hang out at the Olympics on the taxpayer dime – even when provided information that your theory was false. When you’re ready to correct that let me know. Won’t hold my breath,” Williamson wrote.

The next day, snapshots confirmed Patel was at the gold-medal game.

As clips from the locker room spread, social media reactions followed fast, sharpening the contrast between the denial and what people could see with their own eyes.

One user crowed, “Well, Well, Well Ben! Need a little ketchup with the Crow you have to eat? …”

Another asked pointedly, “So you’re saying he wasn’t partying in the locker room, post game? Is that part of his job duties?”

A third response tied the moment to a broader pattern: “Lying brazenly is what this administration does best. Just as Kash Patel used the FBI jet to go see his girlfriend sing the anthem at Penn State, he flew to Milan to hang out with Team USA hockey.”

The optics landed much worse. Patel’s trip came during what officials described as a fraught moment for the bureau.

Trump and his advisers were discussing preparations for a potential attack on Iran, a decision that could trigger threats to the homeland. FBI investigators were assisting in the urgent search for Nancy Guthrie, the mother of “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie, who was abducted earlier this month. On Sunday, law enforcement officers killed a would-be intruder at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort — an incident expected to draw the FBI into a central investigative role.

Against that evolving backdrop, Patel watched the U.S. team’s 2-to-1 overtime victory against Canada from a box seat. From the arena, Patel shared news of the deadly intrusion at Mar-a-Lago, then stayed on in Milan to celebrate with the players roughly an hour later.

Patel’s aides insisted the timing was coincidental. When news of the Italy trip first broke, they said the Games happened to overlap with security consultations Patel had scheduled months earlier with European counterparts. According to his spokesman, the core mission of the trip was meetings with Italian law enforcement, discussions with Tilman Fertitta — the U.S. Ambassador to Italy — and oversight of the FBI’s role in Olympic security. A senior law enforcement official said Patel participated in six meetings, including two classified briefings.

By Sunday evening, footage of the locker-room celebration went viral, while Patel showed little interest in backing down.

“For the very concerned media – yes, I love America and was extremely humbled when my friends, the newly minted Gold Medal winners on Team USA, invited me into the locker room to celebrate this historic moment with the boys- Greatest country on earth and greatest sport on earth,” Patel wrote on X.

In additional footage, Patel pounds a beer, bangs on a table, and joins as forward Matthew Tkachuk drapes his gold medal around Patel’s neck and the group belts out “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue” by the late Toby Keith.

It was not immediately clear how much the Italy trip cost. FBI directors are required to fly on government aircraft because they need constant access to secure communications, but those flights involve extensive planning and coordination, including security details. Critics argue that even if Patel was technically working, the repeated blending of official travel with personal moments fuels skepticism inside and outside the bureau.

Those concerns are not new.

Patel has previously defended his use of SWAT-style protection for his girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, a country singer and right-wing activist, and his frequent travel on government aircraft. Over the summer, he flew on a government jet to Inverness, Scotland, for a stay at the exclusive Carnegie Club golf resort with friends. He has also taken taxpayer-funded flights to a private hunting ranch in Texas and to a wrestling match in State College, Pennsylvania, to watch Wilkins perform.

Supporters say Patel can keep tabs on global threats wherever he is, and note that he also met with the Milan Joint Operations Center to coordinate Olympic and Paralympic security.

Patel himself wrote that the operation was “focused on protecting the US athletes, 250,000 US citizens who traveled to Milan for the games, as well as the private sector companies we share information with every day,” adding, “Nearly 100 US Government personnel have been surged to support the Olympics since the start of 2026 – with lessons we’ll take into the FIFA World Cup later this summer.”