Donald Trump hosted his own Black History Month celebration at the White House, and somehow he turned a room meant to honor the legacy of African-Americans into a one-man show all about how great he is.

The East Room was filled with applause and praise from his Black supporters eager to participate in his political theater.

(Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)

Weeks after posting an AI video that drew outrage for depicting Barack and Michelle Obama as apes, the president stood before the audience and cast himself as an invested ally. The atmosphere was celebratory, affirming, and strategically warm. Trump appeared comfortable in the glow.

Then he dialed it up.

As he finished his remarks, Trump paused, pointed at someone, and quickly puckered as if to blow a kiss to someone in the crowd — a flourish that felt more like a star on a red carpet flirting with a fan than a presidential gesture from a podium.

Trump blows a kiss to somebody in the crowd pic.twitter.com/fFbylbDNac — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 18, 2026

Although it was a Black History program staged inside of the White House, it struck many viewers who saw the clip on social media as something else entirely.

“That was the weirdest air kiss I have ever seen, this man can’t even form his lips anymore…probably from sucking too much….oh nevermind,” one person tweeted as clips began circulating.

Another user asked, “Was it the ‘random customer’ at a fast food appearance who shows up at every Trump event now,” implying the moment felt staged. Another fan simply asked, “Who is she?”

As screenshots spread, the tone hardened.

lol — I’m Not That Short (@SheBleedsHipHop) February 19, 2026

“Ish….just think of the creepy places these creepy lips have been,” someone added, while another recalled bluntly, “This really does have a screw loose. Bats—t crazy!”

A separate post distilled the discomfort to a single word: “Ewwwwww!”

One critic escalated further, tweeting, “It just a matter of time before his dementia makes him publicly grab a woman by the hoo haw.”

The kiss came after the president gave a tribute to Rev. Jesse Jackson, who died Feb. 17.

According to Newsweek, Trump opened the Feb. 18 event by praising the civil rights leader.

“He was a piece of work, but he was a good man,” Trump said. “He was a real hero, and I just want to pay my highest respects to Reverend Jesse Jackson.”

Despite the New York native raving about his relationship with the Rainbow PUSH founder, Jackson became one of Trump’s sharpest critics after he entered politics.

During the 2016 presidential campaign season, Jackson warned Black voters they had “everything to lose and nothing to gain” by backing the former reality star, according to Newsweek.

He condemned Trump’s birther claims about Obama, argued that his rhetoric fueled division, and labeled proposed mass deportations “inconceivable.”

After the violent 2017 Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, Jackson suggested harmful language was coming “from the top down.” At one march, he quipped that “Jesus would not qualify to come in Trump’s country” under certain immigration standards.

Against that backdrop, the East Room event doubled as political branding with even Black speakers defending his record.

Alice Johnson told attendees, “Don’t let anyone tell you that this president right here, Donald Trump… is not for Black America, because he is,” according to KARE 11.

But for critics watching online, the blown kiss felt like Hollywood energy inserted into a space masquerading as being rooted in history.

Trump has long favored visible, camera-ready displays — extended handshakes, lingering embraces, cheek pecks.

In November 2025, attention also centered on his close-contact interaction with Erika Kirk, widow of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, during an Oval Office ceremony that sparked its own round of commentary. The pattern is familiar: connection expressed theatrically, calibrated for optics.

In the East Room, that style collided with symbolism, turning what was framed as a celebration of Black Americans into, for many viewers, an uncomfortable spectacle. In a moment meant to honor Black history, it was Trump’s actions that left some people with a sour taste.