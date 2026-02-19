‘I Don’t Care, Stupid!’: Black Women Say Racist Couple Screamed Slurs and Made Lynching Threats During Atlanta Road Rage Attack

An Atlanta woman says she was targeted by a couple who called her and another Black woman racial slurs and threatened to hang them in a racist road rage incident.

Shanita Adams said she first saw the couple targeting an elderly Black woman at a red light near Sam’s Club in Douglasville near Highway 5 on Feb. 12.

Shanita Adams recorded the moments a woman driving next to her started calling her racial slurs and other derogatory names during a racist road rage incident. (Photos: Screenshots/Facebook)

“They were saying they’re gonna kill her. Hang her from a tree. Calling her N-words. It was just horrible,” Adams told WSB-TV.

When the elderly woman drove off, Adams moved her car forward and took her spot at the red light, landing her right next to the couple.

‘She Needs to Lose Her Job!’: Rochester Nurse Put on Leave After Embracing Trump’s Racist Post Portraying the Obamas as Apes, But She Won’t Back Down



Adams saw a female passenger hanging out of the window of the car when she pulled up next to the couple’s vehicle.

Adams started recording video as soon as the woman began verbally harassing her.

“She was like, ‘Who you looking at?’ Then she started calling me ‘N-word,’” Adams recalled.

Adams added that the woman even identified herself and then bizarrely claimed that some unknown agency was monitoring her.

In the cellphone footage Adams captured, the woman is heard saying, “My name is Kenya,” and “Call my surveillance officer. I don’t care, stupid.”

Adams said the couple also threatened to hang her, but that was before she pulled out her phone to start recording.

“It was just horrible how she was acting,” she said.

Adams filed a police report and hopes the couple is arrested soon.

“I don’t want this to happen to nobody else. I need them to be stopped,” she said.

She said they also targeted another woman after driving away.

Local authorities are using Adams’ video in their investigation and say the couple could face terroristic threats charges and possibly more once they are identified.

Similar road rage incidents have happened in the past and landed offenders in jail with charges, in some cases, hate crimes.

In May 2023, a viral video that drew national attention caught a 62-year-old white driver viciously hurling racial slurs at a Black family and nearly crashing into them on a highway in Oakland, California. The driver was convicted of felony assault with a deadly weapon and a hate crime enhancement for a road rage incident in 2024.

In Irvine, California, last summer, a 54-year-old male driver was also caught on camera hurling racial slurs at another driver and then throwing coffee into the victim’s car. Police charged the man with hate crime and aggravated assault charges.