‘He Will Never Get This’: Viral Clip Reveals Trump’s Obama Problem Better Than Any Investigation Ever Could — and Why It Will Haunt Him Forever

The contrast between likeability for a former president and hostility for the current one has grown impossible to miss at public events around the world.

When former President Barack Obama appears, crowds stand and warmly applaud. When President Donald Trump or Vice President JD Vance show up, boos and heckles fill the air.

The divide was on full display this weekend, as viral footage of the Obamas receiving a roaring reception clashed sharply with the public scorn dogging Trump — and offered a clue to why he keeps lashing out at his predecessor.

The moment made one thing clear: Trump might be able to generate dog-whistle distractions, but he can’t force the kind of respect Obama gets without even trying.

The difference became clearer over the weekend as Obama and his wife, Michelle, were seated courtside Sunday night at the NBA All-Star Game when a fast-moving play veered out of bounds.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić and Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker chased the ball as it hurtled toward the sideline. Booker subtly shifted his path, placing himself between Jokić and the courtside seats. In one smooth motion, Obama reached out and caught the ball cleanly with both hands, then casually tossed it back to the court. He stood, shook Booker’s hand, and pulled him into a quick hug as the crowd erupted.

Clips of the moment ricocheted across social media, with many viewers drawing a direct line between that ovation and Trump’s visible anger in recent days, particularly after Obama publicly addressed a racist video Trump shared on Truth Social last week, depicting Barack and Michelle Obama as cartoon apes.

Asked aboard Air Force One whether he would apologize for the post, Trump dismissed the idea outright. “No, I didn’t make a mistake.”

On Saturday, Obama addressed the clip during a wide-ranging interview with political podcaster Brian Tyler Cohen, calling the episode part of a shameless “clown show” that contributed to the collapse of basic standards in American politics.

“There’s this sort of clown show that’s happening in social media and on television, and what is true is that there doesn’t seem to be any shame about this among people who used to feel like you had to have some sort of decorum and a sense of propriety and respect for the office, right?” Obama said. “That’s been lost.”

Without naming Trump, Obama said the childish behavior has unsettled much of the country. “The majority of Americans find this behavior deeply troubling,” he said, adding that “ultimately, the answer is going to come from the American people.”

He also criticized federal immigration enforcement tactics, saying, “The rogue behavior of agents of the federal government is deeply concerning and dangerous.”

Drawing historical parallels, Obama added, “In the past we’ve seen in authoritarian countries and we’ve seen in dictatorships.” Still, he expressed confidence in public resistance. “Not just randomly, but in a systematic, organized way, citizens saying, ‘this is not the America we believe in, and we’re going to fight back, and we’re going to push back with the truth and with cameras and with peaceful protests,” he said. “That kind of heroic, sustained behavior in subzero weather by ordinary people is what should give us hope.”

Obama never mentioned Trump by name, but online the reaction was squarely aimed at him.

One widely shared post on Threads said: “So, in case y’all were wondering why Trump is so obsessed with the Obama’s, posting memes of them as monkeys, etc. this clip captures the essence of the reason. Trump will never receive this. He will never walk into the arenas and rooms of major spaces of American culture and receive this ovation. This is why he is mad. He will never ever get this kind of reception in this kind of room.”

Others went further. “We went from POTUS to P.O.S.” one user wrote.

Another added, “I absolutely love how this man can live his life so unbothered and still burn a hole in the heart of every MAGAt.”

A third post read, “I have always respected President Obama, now & when he was our President. He did not demand our respect, u just wanted to give it. He showed great compassion, & he proved, with confidence his intelligence was unmatched. Wished he was our president again.”

Another comment summed up: “70% of Americans can’t stand him! He shows up at places that only support the POS.”

One MAGA supporter pushed back, writing: “They don’t get booed everywhere though, beta. And i sure as shit didn’t love Obama. I respect him as a President and an orator, but, see, you soft-headed democRats can’t say one positive thing about Trump. You don’t actually care about Obama, all you care about is The Agenda.”

The boos, however, have followed Trump and Vance well beyond the internet. In Milan, jeering erupted at San Siro stadium when Vance appeared briefly on video screens during the opening ceremony of the Winter Games. Trump expressed surprise afterward. “Is that true? That’s surprising because people like him,” he said. “I mean, he is in a foreign country in all fairness. He doesn’t get booed in this country.”

European officials disagreed. According to Politico, EU diplomat Kaja Kallas said the reaction reflected “European pride” after repeated attacks on Europe from U.S. officials, adding, “Well, I guess we have heard a lot of not-so-nice words from the United States regarding Europe.”

Back in November, Trump was booed at an NFL game between the Washington Commanders and the Detroit Lions. And this month, Trump was advised against attending the Super Bowl over fears he would be “aggressively booed.”

Publicly, the White House brushed off the concern. “President Trump is working hard on behalf of the American people,” spokesperson Davis Ingle said. “If he did attend the Super Bowl, he would receive a warm welcome because America knows he has done more to help this country than any other president in history.”

Yet the scenes playing out in stadiums and arenas suggest otherwise.