‘STFU, You Big Baby’: Trump Loses to Free Speech as MAGA Reverses Course on Cancel Culture After Heckler Goes Unscathed and Scores $800K

The Ford autoworker who heckled President Donald Trump last month during a tour of a Michigan manufacturing plant is keeping his job without penalty, and on top of that, he’s cashing in on more than $800,000 raised in the weeks after the incident.

And guess what? The MAGA sphere is in meltdown mode over it. Some Trump supporters are threatening to boycott the automaker over the decision to take no action against TJ Sabula, the worker who called the President a “pedophile protector” during Trump’s tour of Ford’s Rouge River plant in Dearborn on Jan. 13.

Ford initially suspended Sabula with pay, but since he’s a member of the United Auto Workers union, the union fought to get him reinstated. The suspension is over, and he has not been penalized, according to the union and news reports.

And the union was more than clear about what it thinks of Sabula’s heckling of Trump and his Constitutional right to free speech.

During the UAW’s Community Action Program Conference on Monday, Feb. 9, union Vice President Laura Dickerson made it clear there’s no love lost between her and Trump. She was genuinely happy to announce Sabula “has got his job, and more importantly, TJ has no discipline on his record,” according to a video of the conference TMZ posted on X.

But before a smiling Dickerson announced the union’s decision, she told conference-goers what she thought of Trump’s vulgar response to Sabula that day when the President of the United States flipped off the worker and then said “f-ck you” not once but twice, according to a widely circulated clip of the interaction.

“Unfortunately, in that moment, we saw what the current president really thinks about working people and the way he responded. He gave us the middle finger, and he said some other vulgar words that I won’t repeat here today,” she stated.

“He also said, ‘You’re fired.’ Well, this ain’t ‘The Apprentice,’” a definitive Dickerson continued, making a reference there to Trump’s former hit reality TV show.

“It took a lot of courage for that worker, TJ Sabula, to speak his mind to the most powerful person in the world,” she explained before reassuring other union workers, too, “TJ, we got your back now. TJ, is well aware that the UAW has his back and supported him in his beliefs. Freedom of speech is real.”

Well, MAGA supporters are furious with the decision. They took to social media, threatening to boycott Ford in retaliation for allowing an auto worker to exercise his right to free speech under the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

Well, that’s the last Ford I’ll be buying.



What an own goal by Ford. — Ryan Dally (@Ryandally08) February 9, 2026

X poster Frank said, “I’m selling my F150 and buying something better Garbage company.”

“Well, that’s the last Ford I’ll be buying,” angry X user Ryan Dally warned. However, Dally, who is based in Australia, was flooded with responses from freedom-of-speech supporters and Trump critics, who crushed his boycott threat.

“Oh, I’m sure the billion-dollar industry Ford is gonna be devastated to hear that Ryan Dally isn’t gonna buy anything from them anymore!” one critic wrote. “OH STFU you big baby,” another person replied.

This furious MAGA voter seriously wants to see Sabula punished. “Okay, no we prosecute for slander.”

But of course, that would run up against the Constitution’s free speech clause and would most likely result in plenty of lawsuits against Trump for the exact same behavior, although critics contend it’s worse when Trump slanders people because of his bully pulpit.

Others criticized Sabula’s comment to Trump.

“So sad, nobody I know thinks that this guy is cool and to be remembered for calling our president that, this guy is a real live loser!” X user James Oldham proclaimed.

Sabula isn’t the first nor will he be the last to accuse Trump of protecting his wealthy billionaire friends, many of whom have shown up in the files of convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, who died in jail in 2019.

In fact, Trump himself is mentioned in the files more than 4,000 times, according to news outlets, after the latest document dump from the Justice Department in late January.

The long list of Trump cronies and privileged white males in the files includes tech mogul Elon Musk, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, New York Giants co-owner Steven Tisch, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, and Casey Wasserman, the CEO of sports marketing and talent agency Wasserman.

The list goes on and on: Former President Bill Clinton, former Prince Andrew, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, billionaire Richard Branson, filmmaker Woody Allen, and former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak and his wife, to name a few more.