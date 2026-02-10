‘Let Me Go, Man!’: Black Construction Worker Repeatedly Warned White Workplace Bully to Leave Him Alone, But Instead He Force His Hand, Video Shows

A Black construction worker was pushed to the brink by an aggressive co-worker and decided to teach a lesson in FAFO (F*ck Around and Find Out) that day.

After being assaulted and cursed at, while pleading with the man to stop, the Black worker had had enough — and the resulting smackdown was caught on video.

A video still shows a dispute between two workers. (Photo: Threads/ radical_leftist_scum_sr)

A Feb. 8 video uploaded to social media opens in the middle of a disturbing scene at what appears to be an active construction site, with power tools buzzing in the background.

A white man can be seen ordering his Black co-worker to put his phone away while forcefully grabbing him by the neck and shaking him.

The Black man, who appeared to have a more imposing stature than his aggressor, repeatedly begged him to stop, showing astonishing restraint and giving him “fair warning” while being physically attacked. It’s unclear where this occurred and whether the white man held a supervisory position, as the video’s caption only identified him as a “co-worker.”

In a heartbreaking scene, the worker yelled, “Please, let me go, man!” while he was being roughed up and ordered to “get your as– back to work.”

Another employee who filmed the incident tried to de-escalate the situation, saying, “You can’t put your hands on him, bro.”

What happened next, however, had people cheering: “Good for him! I bet he wishes he kept his hands to himself.”

The two men ended up on the ground in an unscheduled boxing match. As the white co-worker took the brunt of blow after blow, it became clear who the winner was. Notably, no one stepped in to help him. As one put it on Threads: “That silence was so loud.”

“Some people just won’t listen,” wrote another commenter. “He told him to ‘leave me alone.’ Glad the man had a witness to this assault.”

Many people online urged the Black worker to “press charges” and notify human resources, hoping he would not be fired for defending himself.

“I give him a lot of credit for his restraint. I would still be hitting that for real.”