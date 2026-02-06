‘Saying I’m Such a Bad Person’: ‘Spiritual’ Wife of ‘The Blind Side’ Actor Quinton Aaron Learns the Hard Way After She Was Cut Off While He Fights for His Life

Actor Quinton Aaron, best known for “The Blind Side,” is in a life-or-death battle as decisions about his care unfold around him — but a sudden new turn has complicated the situation in ways few saw coming.

Concern over the well-being of Sandra Bullock’s former co-star and his recovery began mounting long before doctors confirmed just how serious his condition was, according to Aaron’s family.

As the gravity of his diagnosis became clear, questions about who had been overseeing his care in the days leading up to the emergency surfaced, prompting his family to step in and take over — effectively cutting his wife out of the process.

“Blind Side” actor Quinton Aaron (Photo by Sean Zanni/Getty Images for ACCF); (Photos: officialquintonaaron/Instagram; margaritaleta75/Instagram)

‘That Work Paid Off’: ‘The Blind Side’ Star Quinton Aaron Loses Close to 100 Pounds

In January, the 41-year-old actor was rushed to an Atlanta hospital after suddenly losing feeling in his legs inside his apartment, a terrifying episode that left him unable to walk. Physicians later determined he was suffering from a severe blood infection and a spinal stroke, which caused his legs to give out as he climbed the stairs.

Aaron’s family shared a statement with Us Weekly on Feb. 3 that raises serious concerns about his wife, Margarita Aaron, who is no longer allowed to visit him or be at his bedside.

“I’m OK with it, I’m at peace with this,” Margarita told the outlet about her alleged ban. “Quinton and I pray a lot and believe in God and believe in a higher power. I can feel his presence telling me this will work itself out.”

The actor’s family laid out the rest of the flags they had discovered about Margarita in a statement days earlier.

“Since the health crisis of our beloved family member Quinton Aaron, we have raised some suspicions about the legitimacy of Quinton and Margarita’s marriage to each other, as well as her legitimacy as a registered nurse. We have found some alarming details.”

The family alleges Aaron and Margarita may not be legally married, according to Aaron’s cousin, who says Margarita has been married to another man for 34 years, claiming, “I spoke to her real legal husband myself.”

“We as a family believe Margarita isn’t who she claimed to be to us,” the family continued. “This has caused us to want to investigate her further.”

Aaron’s also expressed issues with Margarita telling staff she’s Aaron’s wife and making medical and life-changing decisions about his health without consulting his family.

In a separate interview on Feb. 3, Margarita told TMZ that she and Aaron got “spiritually married” in December 2024. But she insists she has never made any medical decisions on her husband’s behalf, and she does not have power of attorney over him, like the family suspects.

Aaron was reportedly awake and alert following his health scare, and his brother, Jarred Aaron, believes, “I genuinely fear for my brother’s life.”

Jarred added that he isn’t speaking to his brother about his concerns until he makes a full recovery, but he’s got evidence to back up his suspicions. “I have all this crucial information that Quinton doesn’t know about and now it feels like I’ve gotten it too late.”

In response to Jarred’s claims, Margarita told the publication, “If he’s saying I’m such a bad person, why does he live with me and Quinton?”

Sadly, both statements did nothing to ease fans’ concerns, including one social media user who said, “You mean why does he live in HIS house. It’s not your house so he can say the same thing about her! Why does SHE live with them?”

Another said, “Spiritual marriage didn’t give them the clue [that] something wasn’t right.”

Pushing speculation back on Aaron’s wife, one person asked, “What did she do?” Another said, “She sounds like a scammer. How is she ‘spiritually’ married to him?’

Aaron lost 200 pounds following his starring role as Michael Oher in the Oscar-winning film “The Blind Side,” and he credited Margarita, whom he met on TikTok, with helping him do so, as well as helping him get over depression.

“I have been doing intermittent fasting, and since my marriage, having a lot of cardio in the bedroom,” said Aaron last October.

“Mentally, physically and emotionally, she has been my confidant and shelter through my storms,” he said. “I truly believe God was blessing me with one of his Angels when he sent her to me. She’s helped me get over my depression and so much more. She loves to tell people that she only does 5 percent and I do the other 95 percent but I believe she’s much more important in my life than even she gives herself credit for.”

It seems like Aaron’s family does not feel the same about trusting Margarita. To block the spread of misinformation, any updates about Aaron will now come from a blood relative, via the family’s spokesperson and family friend, Liana Mendoza, says the family.

“He is alert, aware and recovering,” read the statement. “The Aaron family has a lot to deal with for the betterment of their loved one, but will be sure to keep everyone posted regarding Quinton’s health as we see fit.”

Amid Aaron’s health issues, Margarita set up a GoFundMe account that has since raised over $47,000 since he was hospitalized in the week of Jan. 23. The attached note stated that the actor was critically ill,” but life doesn’t pause. Bills don’t stop. Expenses continue to pile up.”