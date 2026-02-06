‘Lady, We’ve Got Cameras Here!’: Angry Karen Tries and Fails to Pin Blame for Altercation on Black Man, Video Shows

A white woman got physically aggressive and spewed a racial slur at an older Black man, and she wasn’t expecting his quick reaction, a concerning video shows.

A reel on Instagram shows the altercation unfold in a Dallas convenience store, and at first glance, many online commenters were quick to judge the older man for retaliating.

A video still of an altercation between a man and a woman. (Photo: Instagram/dallas-headlines)

After approaching him aggressively and pointing fingers, the unidentified woman snatched the glasses off his face. The startled man immediately slapped her back. The two began tussling in front of the register, ironically standing over a COVID-era “Stay 6 Feet Apart” warning on the floor.

But as the video played on — and the two traded more slaps — it became clear the woman intended to avoid accountability when she feigned ignorance and yelled, “Why are you hitting me?”

‘Lunatic’: Enraged Basketball Dad Fights Coach, Pulls Gun on Families After Arguing His Young Son Didn’t Get Enough Playing Time, Video Shows

“Because you hit me first!” responded the man.

Not realizing that the entire ordeal had been captured on camera, the attacker responded, “You hit me first!”

The older Black man shot a knowing glance at whoever was filming and said, “Lady, we’ve got the cameras here.” He then asked a store employee to call 911.

Before the clip ended, the woman lobbed an angry racial slur, calling him the N-word, and got another strike in, whacking the man on his back with her fists.

Recently posted on Instagram by the account “Dallas Headlines,” the video’s caption said it had “sparked debate online about self-defense and gender dynamics,” but many commenters disagreed.

“That caption is wrong. The video shows a man defending himself after being assaulted by a woman. She then tries to play the victim, despite the cameras suggesting otherwise,” read a top comment with more than 3,000 likes. “As the man tries to get away from her and asks for 911 to be contacted, she follows and continues to assault while spewing racist remarks.

Another wrote, “I’m glad this was on camera so she can’t claim he started it.” It’s unclear if there was a verbal argument before the scuffle, or what exactly incensed the woman and prompted her to approach him so aggressively in the first place.

At least in this case, social media sided with the man thanks to the video evidence, and at least one commenter offered the woman sage life advice: “Don’t put your hands on people!”