‘Finally’: Fox News Sean Hannity Loses Control on His Own Show as Black Lawmaker Makes Him Stumble, Break the Script — and Forces an Early Commercial Break

Tennessee Democratic state Rep. Justin Jones is being widely praised after delivering a blistering on-air rebuttal to Fox News host Sean Hannity, cutting through the network’s familiar immigrant crime rhetoric by turning it back on one of Hannity’s most protected figures: Donald Trump.

The segment quickly grew tense from the start. As Hannity began scrolling through a list of violent crimes he attributed to immigrants in Tennessee, Jones cut in. “You don’t even have to go through the theatrics of scrolling a list,” he said adamantly. “I’m glad you’re bringing up a list, because if you want to talk about rapists and criminals, maybe you would stop hanging out with perverts and pedophiles in the White House, Sean.”

Hannity ignored the interruption, talking over Jones as he ticked off offenses including homicide, rape, and sexual assault. But Jones wasn’t done. Leaning forward, he asked the question that immediately shifted the tone of the conversation: “Are you going through Trump’s charges?”

Sean Hannity: “Homicide, rape, sexual assault, sexual assault of minors…”



Justin Jones: “Are you going through Trump’s charges?”



As Hannity repeatedly tried to deflect, the interaction escalated. Speaking directly to Fox’s millions of viewers, Jones said, “He wants you to be afraid. He does not care about crime. He hangs out with pedophiles in Mar-a-Lago. He wants you to be fearful, to control you, because he wants to distract you from the real enemy — the corporate CEOs, who are screwing you over.”

Visibly flustered, Hannity shot back, mocking Jones. “You feel better about yourself now? Now that you’ve gotten your little talking points out?”

Jones held his ground and composure, lifting a photo of ICE agents. “This is what looks like the KKK,” he said. Hannity shot back: “What do you know about the KKK?”

“I come from Tennessee, where the KKK was founded,” Jones replied steadily. “They ran my grandparents out of the state.”

He pressed the issue further, comparing masked ICE agents to the Klan, underscoring the historical context of violence and intimidation. Hannity tried to downplay the comparison, insisting ICE agents are not nearly as violent, but Jones maintained the focus on systemic harm and the broader message of fear being used to control public perception.

The exchange reflects a broader pattern of fear-driven messaging that media watchdogs have documented for years. A 2021 Media Matters report found that Fox News “fearmongered” about migrants in at least 693 segments over a 12-week period, often portraying them as dangerous, falsely claiming they drain the economy, and spreading racist conspiracy theories. Critics argue this approach primes audiences for anxiety rather than understanding, which is exactly what Jones confronted on air.

Clips of the moment spread rapidly across social media, drawing praise from viewers who said it was rare to see Fox News’ talking points challenged so directly on its own platform.

“FINALLY someone on Fox News who doesn’t support what’s going on,” one X user wrote. Others noted that Hannity seemed unprepared for the pushback. “Hannity thought he was gonna be able to bully him but he brought receipts,” another post read.

Jones went further, accusing Hannity once more of using fear to distract viewers from the real forces shaping their lives. “You make $45 million a year keeping people scared so they don’t notice CEOs stripping their health care,” Jones said during the exchange. “You don’t care about the American people. All you have is fear.”

🔥🚨HOLY SMOKES: Hannity just got absolutely smoked on live TV.



Jones: You make $45 million a year keeping people scared so they don’t notice CEOs stripping their healthcare.



Many social media users called the segment a rare moment of accountability on a network known for stoking anxiety around immigration.

One post condemned the “scrolling list of crimes committed by immigrants” as “next-level race-baiting garbage,” pointing out the hypocrisy of pushing that narrative while “a 34-times convicted felon who has pardoned thousands of felons sits in the White House.”

The Tennessee Holler, a progressive media outlet, reposted a clip of the interview on X and claimed the exchange was cut short. “We’re told this @brotherjones_ interview was supposed to be 5 minutes longer, but Hannity cut it short,” the outlet wrote. The allegation fueled further backlash, with one viewer responding, “OF COURSE he shut Brother Jones down, bc for once I could listen to this show for HOURS.”

Others said Jones’ approach is exactly what more Democratic leaders should be doing when confronting right-wing media narratives. “More Dems need to address this specific topic this way,” an X user wrote, while a Threads user added, “Justin Jones is not playing! I love his energy. This is what all Dems should be doing. Call them out on their bs.”

Jones has consistently displayed a staunch commitment to fearless leadership. His willingness to confront entrenched power is consistent with his long history of activism. He has repeatedly stood up against Tennessee Republicans, from arrests at Capitol protests to organizing a 62-day racial justice sit-in after George Floyd’s murder.

Even after facing multiple charges and attempts at expulsion, Jones continued advocating for accountability, gun control, and racial justice, ultimately being reinstated and elected to represent Nashville’s District 52.

This back-and-forth against one of Fox News’ most visible talking heads was no different. Both the right-wing network and conservative politicians have repeatedly relied on this familiar formula that casts immigrants of color as dangerous threats, despite extensive evidence showing immigrants commit crimes at lower rates than native-born citizens. Jones refused to play along with fear, leaving the usual script shattered.