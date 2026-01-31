‘Just Kept Getting Crazier’: Chicago Road Rage Goes Completely Off the Rails After Man Throws Ax and the Other Driver Makes a Move No One Saw Coming

Two men were whisked away in an ambulance after a wild road-rage incident that involved a flying ax, a metal pole, and a failed carjacking.

The unexpected street fight took place on a chilly December afternoon in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood on the Southwest side of Chicago. Among the bystanders were two local real estate agents, Tom Cunningham and Ewelina Siuta, who filmed the entire meltdown, providing colorful commentary as the men punched and kicked each other — and, yes, nearly lost their pants.

A video screenshot captures a scene from a road rage brawl. (Photo: X/Nocapmedia)

The Dec. 15 incident quickly went viral but is still making the rounds online, vying for a spot in the “wildest road rage” hall of fame.

According to Cunningham, the fight broke out after a fender bender in front of a Family Dollar Store at the intersection of Archer and Meade Avenues. A man in a red cap driving a Chevy Silverado truck can be seen in the video pretending to have a gun and punching the driver’s side window of a white Chevrolet Cruze sedan. After he failed to break the glass, he brandished what looked like an aluminum telescoping pole and began battering the sedan. He eventually gave up and retreated to his truck.

This might be the wildest road rage incident I've ever seen. pic.twitter.com/hLFBMNXbpC — Wild content (@Nocapmedia) January 27, 2026

That’s when the driver of the battered Chevy Cruze took road rage to a new level. He hopped out of his car, wielding an ax, and threw it toward the man, but missed.

“You got to get here in a hurry!” urged Cunningham, presumably speaking to the police on his cellphone. Siuta commented, “Oh God, they’re probably going to kill each other.”

The woman’s panic was justified. After his ax-throwing antics, the man hopped back into his car, made a quick U-turn, and rear-ended the man’s pickup truck. After annihilating the back bumper, he had yet another wild idea: Why not take a joyride in the truck he had just smashed into? He ran for it and got behind the wheel, but the truck owner caught up to him before he could drive away, and the two tussled through the driver’s window so vehemently that the truck owner’s pants almost came off.

“His ass is out,” remarked Siuta. “Everybody’s ass is out.”

He eventually sped away in the truck like a scene out of Grand Theft Auto, but it didn’t end well for either of them. Siuta told CBS News Chicago: “He took off, crashed it, and then got back out and continued fighting the guy.”

Cunningham added, “This is insane. I thought it was a Laurel and Hardy movie, honestly. Unfortunately, it was real.”

Chicago police told the outlet they answered a call for criminal damage to a vehicle and aggravated battery in connection with the incident, and both men were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Despite the failed getaway, commenters on X were impressed with the Chevy Cruze driver’s cunning: “We call this the reverse UNO play. You attack me in my vehicle, I get out and feign a counterattack, then flee the scene in YOUR vehicle. Diabolically genius, really.” Another commented: “It just kept getting crazier.”