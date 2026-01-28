‘She Sounds Lazy!’: Trump Supporter Spent Years Trash-Talking Welfare — Now She’s in Trump’s Replies After His Cuts Screw Over Her Own Mom and Gets Dragged

President Donald Trump has long attacked social safety net programs, calling them wasteful and “socialist.” Now, as federal cuts continue to roll in, some of his own supporters are feeling the impact firsthand.

One of them is a Trump voter who posts online under the name DiAnne George. Her comments have drawn attention for showing a sharp disconnect between her political beliefs and the now personal effects of the policies she supports.

In an earlier Facebook post, George warned that recent years had felt like unfolding biblical prophecy and that the rise of what she calls socialist‑Democrat politics was a threat to the country.

Political agendas, she wrote, were sold as progress, but socialism leaned heavily toward state control, redistribution, and dependency. “The same people celebrating today will be the ones dealing with tax hikes and budget shortages tomorrow,” she added. “Funds will dry up and collide with economic reality.”

But her tone shifted when the cuts reached her own family.

Responding to one of Trump’s recent posts, George said federal reductions had harmed her elderly mother, who received notice that there was no HEAP money available to help cover heating costs, Dianne noted. “Why would you cut funding that helps people to heat their homes?” she asked.

The program she referenced, known federally as the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, provides critical support to seniors, people with disabilities, and low‑income households struggling to pay energy bills.

It helps families avoid dangerous temperature conditions by assisting with heating and cooling costs, emergency services, weatherization, and minor home repairs. In Georgia, LIHEAP is federally funded and aims to reduce health and safety risks such as illness, fire, or utility disconnection.

Cuts or delays can be dangerous, especially during extreme weather when lack of heat or air conditioning quickly becomes a health crisis.

Online reactions to George’s contrasting posts were quick and ruthless. “DiAnne’s mother sounds like a lazy loser who refuses to work just because she’s old. Very liberal cuck of her,” one Reddit user said sarcastically.

Another user wrote, “Well Dianne, you voted for your elderly mother to pull herself up by her bootstraps.” A third user bluntly told George to “freeze in the dark.”

Other users flooded the comments urging her to personally cover her mother’s bills if she opposed government aid.

“Socialism bad, so I guess she better start paying gram’s utility bills,” one commenter wrote. “I’m sure she has tons of extra cash anyways with everything having got so cheap in the last few months.”

George’s story highlights a broader trend and points to a long‑standing misconception in American politics. When Americans think about welfare recipients, many picture Black people.

There's a winter storm this weekend, and if @HouseGOP cuts $70 million from LIHEAP, Americans may soon have to choose between feeding their families and heating their homes. pic.twitter.com/9iP65VRe38 — Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon (@RepMGS) January 22, 2026

While Black Americans are overrepresented in some programs, according to Pew Research, the data show more nuance. Because “Black people make up just 14% of the U.S. population,” and only “30% of those enrolled in the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program,” according to the report, the majority of people who rely on government assistance in the United States are white. Furthermore, many live in rural areas or Republican‑leaning states.

Throughout his first term, and during the campaign for his second presidency, Trump has consistently targeted programs meant to support low and middle‑income Americans. His administration has pursued cuts to Medicaid, threatened SNAP benefits, reduced homelessness assistance, and proposed eliminating or weakening programs like LIHEAP.

Officials defend these moves as cost‑saving or anti‑fraud measures, but critics say the cuts disproportionately harm underserved groups and Trump voters themselves.

As these policies continue, more supporters may find themselves caught between political beliefs and material needs. For many Americans who depend on the safety net, Trump’s war on public assistance is no longer a talking point. It is a lived reality unfolding one cut at a time.