‘This is the Way He Should ALWAYS be Greeted’: Trump Is Back From Davos — and More Details About the Cold Reception He Walked Into Are Still Coming Out

Donald Trump finally touched down in Switzerland for the World Economic Forum this week, but the welcome wagon for the president was likely nothing like the greeting he had in mind.

His trip to Davos didn’t go smoothly from the start. Air Force One was forced to return to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20 due to electrical issues, delaying his departure until well past midnight. By the time the plane resumed its journey, the trip was no longer unfolding as planned after what was discovered.

Donald Trump got an icy reaction from locals in Davos as details about humiliating signs surfaced. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images)

Trump Didn’t Expect This Davos Photo to Ever Surface — Cameras Catch His Bent, Unsteady Stance and the Panicked Look of Someone Realizing He’s Been Caught

As Air Force One descended toward Davos, a large message etched into the snow below came into view — positioned in someone’s yard, in a way that made it hard to miss from above. Whoever left it seemed intent on making sure the president noticed.

The words “Trump Go Home” were written in huge letters, a sentiment CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O’Keefe told “CBS Mornings” host Gayle King was felt by most of Europe.

US President Donald Trump was greeted in Davos by a 'Trump Go Home' message written in the snow as he arrived for the World Economic Forum.



The message was visible from the air. Trump is set to address the summit and meet world and business leaders later on Wednesday.#Trump… pic.twitter.com/Uc8A7tZHbG — India Today Global (@ITGGlobal) January 21, 2026

O’Keefe, doing a stand-up from Davos on the morning show, told King, “As the president arrived there was an unmistakable message for him,” providing a voiceover to the segment’s clip of the snowy greeting for Trump.

The correspondent added, “The Europeans really in recent days have expressed real anger, frustration with the United States in recent days — and are making plans to do something about it.”

Trump’s address to world leaders quickly drifted into familiar territory, producing several moments that overshadowed the substance of his remarks. At different points, he appeared to mix up Greenland and Iceland, while also revisiting his long-running complaints about NATO.

As President Trump landed in Davos, Switzerland Wednesday morning to speak at the World Economic Forum, he was greeted by the message “Trump Go Home” written in the snow.



The president is expected to speak at the Forum Wednesday, in an address which the White House says will be… pic.twitter.com/Sk3CdXUSkN — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) January 21, 2026

Some observers pointed out what they saw as unnecessary rudeness in the tone of his speech, especially as Trump again fixated on Greenland, which its government has repeatedly said is not for sale. The confusion only added to the sense that the moment was spiraling away from diplomacy and into something else entirely.

Locals also staged a separate hillside display spelling out “No Kings” near Davos ahead of the U.S. president’s visit. About 10 people carried roughly 450 torches up nearly 800 meters of steep terrain to assemble the message, according to Swiss outlet Watson.

Due to his speech there and his history of insulting other world leaders, viewers say Trump got the exact greeting he deserved. One Threads user replied, “Nobody wants his childish acting butt around them.”

“Trump got exactly what he deserves,” another user wrote. “Trump has disrespected many were leaders when they came to the warehouse, which is unpresidential and disgraceful for America.

President Donald Trump got a special “Go home” greeting upon landing in Switzerland for a forum with other world leaders. (Photo: CBSMornings/YouTube)

Ahead of any future trips to other countries, a third person said, “He needs a lot more of this everywhere he goes.” Another replied, “Perfect greeting for a malignant narcissist!!!”

One person bluntly declared, “This is [the] way he should ALWAYS be greeted! He HATES being ignored. Stupid Ego Driven Imbecile!”

Trump isn’t very popular in many places, including California. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom trolls Trump nearly daily, and the former “Apprentice” star’s spot on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was vandalized with a message as well earlier this month.

Trump’s star had the words “ TRAITOR, TYRANT,” and others written in the president’s all-caps signature format. A Reddit user shared a picture of the image on social media, where it quickly went viral.