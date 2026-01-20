‘I Know Where You Live’: Black Teen Gets Racist, Threatening Letter Filled with Slurs and Listing His Home Address — Then He Gets Suspended

School administrators at an Indiana high school suspended a Black high school student who said that he suffered years of racist incidents that came to a head when he was sent a threatening letter that listed his home address and called him a “chicken eating Kool-Aid drinking boy.”

Julian Blevins is a sophomore at Chesterton High School in Chesterton, Indiana, just 50 miles west of Chicago.

Julian Blevins and his mother (Photo: YouTube screenshot/FOX 32 Chicago)

In the last week, he has drawn widespread attention in his community after reporting that he’s suffered an intolerant school environment for years.

In a community Facebook group, the 16-year-old wrote a now-viral post, stating, “I love Chesterton High School, I really do. But I’ve been called the N-word multiple times since coming here in seventh grade. It’s 2026, the 21st century. This shouldn’t still be happening.”

He said he’s reported multiple racial bullying instances to the school administration that were never followed up on.

Then, just before winter break, he received a racially offensive letter.

He told the Chicago Tribune that he wrote a letter to Santa as an idea for a TikTok video he wanted to create.

He put the letter in his backpack, but while he was making a presentation in English class, one of his classmates swiped the note.

Later that day, a male student came up to him and handed back the letter with a “reply from Santa” that was full of racial slurs and insults.

The handwritten letter states:

“I see that you would like some shoes but I unfortunately don’t give black people presents because they are always stealing or destroying shoes. You might want to ask your mommy for gas money because I know your broke a** don’t got no money. Your a broke a** chicken eating koolaid drinking boy. How about you make me some cookies and sit on my lap and I’ll give you some coal.”

The writer caps off the letter by writing out Julian’s home address, with a note that reads, “And never forget I know where you live.”

“It shocked me,” Julian Blevins told WFLD. “I never expected something that sickening.”

Julian told his criminal justice teacher, then reported the letter to the assistant principal, who vowed to look into the matter.

The day after he made the report, he started discussing the letter during his English class, and the teacher overheard his conversation. She sent Julian to the assistant principal’s office, even after the teen told her the assistant principal was investigating the incident.

Despite that, Julian was suspended for a few days for reportedly being disrespectful.

In his suspension letter, the teacher claimed that Julian blamed her “for allowing the actions of another student to take place” during her class when she knew nothing about it.

However, Julian said he never intended to be rude.

“All I did was speak up about what happened,” Julian said. “Speaking up got me punished, not protected.”

In a letter to parents, Chesterton High School Principal Brent Martinson said that the school investigated the incident, conducted interviews with students and staff members, and analyzed physical evidence.

“As a result of the investigation, appropriate disciplinary consequences were assigned. Any future allegations will be investigated and addressed in alignment with school rules,” Martinson said.

Friends of Julian said the student behind the letter was suspended for four to five days.

Still, the racism continued, the family claims. Another student called Julian the N-word right after he returned to school from winter break.

Julian’s mother said that she had met with school leadership multiple times and even exchanged emails with the superintendent about the pattern of racism at Chesterfield High.

After receiving no clear answers about how the school would handle the issues, she escalated her complaint to the Civil Rights division of the Department of Education, telling officials she had first contacted the school district in October 2024.

“As of 2026, my son continues to experience a school environment where hate speech and racial hostility persist. These incidents are not isolated but represent a pattern of racial harassment that has gone unremedied despite repeated notice to the district,” Natalie Cole wrote in the filing.

Cole wants a federal intervention and a review of the school district’s policies and procedures for handling racist incidents. She also hopes the pattern of holding Black students to a higher standard is addressed.

“If my son is expected to be accountable for what he says, then everyone should be accountable,” Cole said.

Julian said that by speaking up and demanding the school district take action, he hopes his younger brother has a better experience at Chesterton High than he did.

“I hope for change. With this, I hope to start a little bit of something.”