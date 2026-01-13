‘Make Sure He Stays in Jail’: Shocking Video Shows Woman Beating Off Violent Robber After He Attacks Her in Broad Daylight Outside Texas IHOP

Charges have been filed against a Texas man who was caught on surveillance video attacking an IHOP manager in broad daylight.

Local news outlets reported that 53-year-old William Miller was charged with robbery and criminal trespassing after a shocking attack and attempted purse theft on Jan. 3 outside an IHOP in Beaumont.

William Miller, 53, was charged with robbery after he was caught on surveillance video launching a violent attack against an IHOP general manager. (Photos: Facebook/Cory Crenshaw)

According to KBMT, citing a probable cause affidavit, an IHOP general manager was walking into work early that morning when Miller approached her and asked for a cigarette. When she said she didn’t have one, Miller punched her in the face.

Court documents state that the suspect “struck her multiple times in the face, pulled her hair, and put her into a headlock,” and that the victim suffered “bloody scratches to her face and neck, visible swelling and bruising to her face, and pain felt in her arm and upper back.”

Video footage shows Miller and the woman scrapping, and Miller is seen repeatedly hitting the woman and forcefully grabbing her hair as the woman resists and fights back. Miller eventually releases the woman and walks away.

Beaumont police were called to a nearby mall several hours after the attack for a trespassing complaint and were given a suspect description that matched the one connected to the assault. Officers found Miller in the food court and took him into custody.

The mall pursued charges for criminal trespassing. Miller had been banned from the premises before, according to KFDM.

Beaumont City Councilman Cory Crenshaw posted the surveillance video on social media and identified Miller as the assailant.

“This is William Miller who attacked the lady walking into work at IHOP this morning,” Crenshaw wrote on Facebook. “Many of you likely recognize him as he is always around town causing problems. Thanks to our fine officers at BPD, he is now behind bars, and I will be keeping an eye on this case to make sure he stays in jail.”

Crenshaw stated that Miller is homeless and has a lengthy criminal history that includes more than 60 local arrests. He claimed that Miller’s mental health issues have likely contributed to his numerous run-ins with the law.

“While I recognize mental health plays a significant role in this situation, we cannot solve the mental health crisis overnight, but we can do more to protect our city and hope more resources for mental health become available,” Crenshaw shared. “Jail can be a revolving door for many homeless with petty charges but over the years many have become more and more aggressive requiring us to act.”

It’s unclear why Miller wasn’t charged with assault or battery in the case. Court filings state that “while in the course of committing a theft and trying to maintain control of [the victim’s] property, Miller caused bodily injury to [her].”

Miller is being held in jail on a $250,000 bond. A judge also ordered Miller not to contact the victim and to wear a GPS monitor in the event he’s able to post bail.

If he’s convicted of robbery, a second-degree felony, he could face between two and 20 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.