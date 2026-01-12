‘Not Worth It’: Texas Woman Set Boyfriend’s Clothes on Fire In Barbecue Pit In Lovers Quarrel. Now, Several People Are Homeless, Authorities Say

An argument between a Texas couple escalated into a fiery blaze that severely damaged part of an apartment complex after a woman set her boyfriend’s clothes on fire in a barbecue pit, police say.

According to KPRC, 28-year-old Crystal Randall was charged with reckless arson in connection with a fire in Harris County that damaged more than a dozen apartments and left several residents without homes.

A 28-year-old woman was arrested for reckless arson after authorities say she set her boyfriend’s clothes on fire in a barbecue pit, which sparked a blaze that spread to 13 apartments and irreparably damaged the building. (Photo: Facebook/Sheldon Fire Department)

The fire broke out on Jan. 5 at the South Lake Villa Apartments.

Investigators learned that Randall and her boyfriend were arguing that day, and Randall decided to burn his clothes on a barbecue pit on their apartment patio.

Authorities say Randall did try to extinguish the fire, but it later reignited, spread to an attic space, and then tore through 13 neighboring units in her building.

Fire marshals say the building is irreparably damaged and structurally unstable, and residents can’t return to their homes to retrieve their belongings due to concerns that the building might collapse.

All of the building’s occupants made it out safely, and none were injured. Some residents reacted to news about how the fire started.

“I actually almost had a panic attack, honestly. My kids was shaking, you, know, asking my mama, the house is gone,” resident Shanteria White said. “I honestly don’t understand how, you know, a person can do that. You know, it’s people around you. It’s kids around you. It is nothing worth, you know, losing your life over, going to jail over, it just is not worth it.”

Fire crews say their efforts to put out the blaze were hindered by trouble gaining access to the apartment complex.

“The complex here didn’t have the proper gates,” Matt Hathorn, district chief with the Sheldon Community Fire Department, told KTRK. “The gate was messed up, so we had to cut gates and stuff like that to get into the apartment complex, (and) get all the big apparatus into the apartment complex.”

Firefighters also discovered that the nearest fire hydrants were across the street from the complex.

And even after extinguishing the fire, crews were called back hours later when a hotspot reignited due to the wind.

“We had a wind-driven fire today, so the wind’s driving and it’s blowing. It stirs up any little ember that’s in there,” Hathorn said.

A firefighter who worked to stamp out that hotspot was injured after falling through the ceiling of the second floor. He was taken to the hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

Randall was also taken to the hospital for unknown reasons.