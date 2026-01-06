‘Karma Is a Real One’: After Spewing Hateful Slurs, Reckless White Driver’s Meltdown Takes a Turn He Clearly Didn’t See Coming

A belligerent Michigan man had better get some glasses — and some common sense.

In the span of a few minutes, one white male driver nearly ran over a Black woman in a Kroger supermarket parking lot, and then reversed his Suburban into his wife at the very moment she was defending him.

Video screenshots captured two people involved in a confrontation with a woman off-camera. (Photo: Instagram/desi4018_official)

A brief yet astonishing video is making the rounds on social media. It was shared as an Instagram Reel by up-and-coming comedian Desi Alexander with the caption, “Sometimes karma just has a sense of humor.” However, many feel that, upon closer look, the contents are nothing to laugh about.

The video shows a Michigan couple urging an unidentified Black woman to “go away” after she pulled out her phone following an alleged near miss with their car.

“You have nothing against us,” the wife told her, to which the Black woman responded, “He was trying to hit me, and he just said he was going to do something to me.” Adding insult to injury, the Black woman was subjected to several hateful slurs, including being called a “fat b*tch” and “retarded” by the man.

His wife made a meager attempt to quell the commotion and managed to nudge her husband back into the SUV. But just as she was coming to his defense, ironically saying, “There’s nothing wrong with him,” he reversed the massive vehicle directly into her, forcing her to jump out of the way or be run over.

“Your husband!” the Black woman warned, “he’s going to hit you.” The wife gave her a confused look before the Suburban suddenly made contact with her body, forcing her back several steps as she yelped in surprise. In the video, it appeared that her husband did not apply the brakes. To viewers’ shock, the wife nonchalantly remarked, “Babe, you just hit me,” before hopping back into the SUV.

“That dude did not care who was behind his car,” wrote one person, expressing concern for the wife’s welfare. “And he didn’t even stop; she had to move out of the way.”

But given her husband’s hateful words and aggressive actions, sympathy was in short supply on social media, with many stating that “karma is a real one.” One who noticed a previous dent in the back bumper joked, “She shoulda have bought him a backup camera for Xmas.”

As one commenter put it, “LMAO, now justify the hate, you two.”