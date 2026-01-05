‘The Biggie Estate Should Sue’: Biggie Fans Say the White House Crossed a Line After Using Rapper’s Lyrics In ‘Savage’ Posts to Fit Trump’s Agenda

The White House is not letting up on its use of viral pop culture hits to push its many agendas.

Last year, the Donald Trump administration faced backlash for using songs by artists such as Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo, among others, instead of showing more support to MAGA-aligned artists.

In the new year, the administration continues to fuel outrage; only this time, it has deployed a hip-hop classic from late rapper Biggie Smalls.

Fans of the Notorious B.I.G are outraged over Donald Trump and the White House’s use of the rapper’s lyrics in social media post. (Photo: Chris Walter / WireImage via Getty Images)

Trump’s latest offense occurred in a Jan. 3 X post published by the White House to celebrate the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.

They wrote, “If you don’t know, now you know,” and attached a montage of moments intended to prop up Trump and the controversial feat. The clip began with Maduro exclaiming, “Come get me! I’ll wait here in Miraflores! Don’t take too long, coward!”

It then cut to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at a podium as he remarked, “And now if you don’t know, now you know.” Next followed by the widely circulated image of Maduro with his hands bound and eyes covered, and then an AI-generated video of Trump with a smug smile as he walked through a hallway flanked by servicemen.

The entire sizzle reel is soundtracked by The Notorious B.I.G.’s 1997 smash hit “Hypnotize.” In the unedited snippet, he raps, “Ha, sicker than your average/ Poppa twist cabbage off instinct, n-word don’t think s—t stink/ Pink gathers, my Detroit players,” as the video fades to black.

Pro-Trump X users relished in the moment. “Whoever is running this page….bro Please never stop, this level of trolling is truly appreciated by millennials who grew up on memes and trolling lol,” read one response. Trump’s “loyalty enforcer,” Laura Loomer, tweeted, “Most savage administration. Ever!!”

However, critics saw things differently. “He is EVERYTHING they thought Barack Obama would be,” a Trump detractor wrote in the comment section when Complex reposted the White House’s upload.

Biggie Smalls’ fans also couldn’t find the glory in hearing the rapper’s music politically misaligned.

Hordes of Complex’s followers chimed in to express their frustration. One user wrote, “Biggie would’ve hated his music being used for this.” A third individual proclaimed, “Hip Hop now colonized by Agent Orange.” A fourth follower remarked, “The Biggie Smalls estate should sue asap.”

The late Bad Boy Records star passed away in 1997. He was 24 years old. His mother, Voletta Wallace, and businessman Wayne Morrow co-managed the rapper’s estate until her passing in February 2025, overseeing any use of his music and likeness.

Guardians of Biggie’s legacy have exercised legal options to protect his work and related materials in the past.

Target, Nordstrom, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Home Depot were named in a lawsuit accusing them of selling unauthorized “King of New York” canvas prints of the hitmaker. The lawsuit was settled for an undisclosed amount.

Last March, Variety reported that the estate entered a partnership with Primary Wave Music. The collaborative venture will include business deals involving the lyricist’s recordings and music publishing, as well as his name, image, and likeness. The company said its goal is “to keep the legacy of the Notorious B.I.G. alive.” The estate is valued at $200 million.