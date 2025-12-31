‘This Isn’t the Way!!’: GOP Newcomer Tries to Out-Trump Trump, Calls Black Ally a Loaded Slur, It Explodes — and Even White Voters Step In to Shut It Down

With President Donald Trump’s endorsement secured, Rep. Byron Donalds entered Florida’s 2026 governor’s race as the clear front-runner. That advantage, however, has already drawn a jarring response from a little-known Republican challenger who appears determined to provoke outrage rather than make a case.

James Fishback, who entered the race in late November is trying his hardest to go lower than Trump by calling Donalds a “slave” to lobbyists and corporate interests — which would metaphorically describe the majority of American politicians — but not a word normally used by politicians considering it is very dehumanizing. Especially against Black politicians considering the ugly history of enslaved people in this country.

Political newcomer James Fishback (left), who is running for Florida governor, is coming under fire after calling his fellow Republican Black opponent Byron Donalds a “slave.” (Photos: fishback2026.com and donalds.house.gov)

But Fishback has doubled and tripled down on his slur by claiming Donalds should not be insulted since his ancestors were never enslaved in the United States.

Fishback, 30, who was born in South Florida to a Colombian mother, first called Donalds, 47, a slave in November 2025 in a press conference while announcing his candidacy for governor, according to Florida Phoenix.

“Bryon Donalds is a slave. He is a slave to his donors. He is a slave to the corporate interests, to the tech bros that want to run our state into, in his own words, a financial capital,” he said at the time.

He then doubled down on his remarks in a YouTube video interview with the Freedman Descendants Advocacy Group, a Florida nonprofit focused on supporting descendants of American slavery .

His comments are posted below:

“Byron Donalds is a tether. He is not an American descendant of slaves. So when he cries like he has over the last couple of weeks because I call him a slave to the (American Israeli Public Affairs Committee), a slave to corporate interests, a slave to the pro-immigration lobby that has hurt every race of Americans but has also hurt Black Americans who disproportionately work in food, hospitality, leisure, and customer service.”

Fishback, who dropped out of Georgetown University to pursue a career in finance, apparently never excelled in history.

“All of the those countries have slaves. Does he think slavery is only a US thing?” stated a white Donalds supporter on X who goes by The Political Demon in response to an article about Fishback’s comments.

‘Wrong and Disrespectful’

Fishback then tripled down on his comments on X.

“Byron Donalds is a SLAVE who was auctioned off for $31 million. He only wants to please his corporate masters. I’m running for Governor to make Florida more affordable for working families, students, and seniors,” he tweeted.

Byron Donalds is a SLAVE who was auctioned off for $31 million.



He only wants to please his corporate masters.



I’m running for Governor to make Florida more affordable for working families, students, and seniors. pic.twitter.com/3hFIPVAnk8 — James Fishback (@j_fishback) December 26, 2025

But that also did not end well.

“A SLAVE?! We get what you’re TRYNA say James but this ain’t the way to say it,” tweeted a Black Trump supporter.

Another commenter who does not support Donalds still came to his defense, “I despise Byron Donalds with every fiber of my being…but to call a Black man a slave; no matter the contexts is distasteful and pertains to more than the individual targeted.”

“I would LOVE to watch you say that to his face. When you were able to speak again you would likely be apologizing,” another mocked.

“This is wrong and disrespectful to many on so many levels.”

A Florida school district cut ties with far-right Groyper gubernatorial candidate James Fishback after a student alleged he had an “inappropriate relationship” with her while she was a minor, NBC News reported



The student said Fishback “initiated a romantic relationship” with… pic.twitter.com/wC1Clp3kSP — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) December 30, 2025

Even his white supporters were calling him out.

“James I am a fan, but this is not good. Who exactly are his ‘corporate masters?’ What policies of his do you disagree with? Calling a Black man a slave is beyond poor taste my friend,” posted a commenter named Matthew Johnson.

“Don’t love Byron but I’d vote for him 10000x before this guy,” promised Nick Taylor.

While most commenters on social media criticized Fishback, including those who do not support Donalds, some commenters noticed the division among Republicans regarding minority candidates.

“You’re perfect for Florida. You’ve also put Donalds in a bind. Does he denounce the racism of the Republican party, or does he let it slide? Ha. They’re not gonna vote for him anyway. Either way.”

“Personally think it’s funny how cucked Byron Donald’s is gonna be to the Republican base that he can’t call this racism,” stated another commenter on X.

Donalds who is polling between 38 to 45 percent of voters has refused to respond to the slur, telling journalists to focus on poll numbers and Trump’s endorsement. Fishback’s poll numbers show he has less than 2 percent of support from voters at this time.

But he continues to make outlandish comments in the hopes of stealing Trump votes from Donalds by vowing to unleash the National Guard to clean the streets of homeless people by placing them in mental asylums.

“This is exactly why I’ll deploying the FLORIDA NATIONAL GUARD on Day 1 as Governor,” he tweeted. “They must be removed from our streets and given the mental care they desperately need.”

This is exactly why I’ll deploying the FLORIDA NATIONAL GUARD on Day 1 as Governor. They must be removed from our streets and given the mental care they desperately need. — James Fishback (@j_fishback) December 24, 2025

But he has not addressed the fact that Florida’s lack of affordable housing along with low wages is the main contributor to homelessness in Florida, according to the National Alliance to End Homelessness.

Also, Florida ranks 43rd in the county in mental health care with a patient-to-provider ratio which would makes his plan an authoritarian failure.