‘What Is He Trying to Say?’: Trump’s White House Briefing Takes a Turn as He Fumbles at the Podium, Then Powers Through Like Nothing Happened

Donald Trump stepped to the podium at the White House for a policy announcement flanked by a row of industry executives, but the substance of the event quickly faded into the background.

As the president spoke, attention drifted away from the intended message about the impact of lower costs across all 50 states, as his verbiage and what was spilling out of his mouth left observers struggling and squinting at their screens.

(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The 79-year-old said the agreement would help lower prescription costs across all 50 states, stating, “Starting next year, American drug prices will come down fast and furious. And will soon be among the lowest in the developed world.”

As Trump attempted to read out the names of the executives and companies involved in the agreement—including Amgen, Bristol Myers Squibb, Boehringer Ingelheim, Genentech, Gilead Sciences, GSK, Merck, Novartis, and Sanofi—he stumbled over several while speaking.

The first name he botched in the video was that of Novartis CEO Vasant Narasimhan, whose full name he didn’t even attempt, and whose last name he mispronounced.

“Novartis CEO, Vas Nara-se-men,” Trump said, before looking behind himself and saying, “Thank you very much, Vas. Great job.”

He offered no apologies as he continued on to the next victim, Genentech CEO Ashley Magargee, whose name he also slaughtered.

“Genentech CEO Ashley Mayor-ragg-ree,” Trump said. “Where are you, Ashley? There you are. Thank you very much. Great company.”

Once the Republican leader mentioned the president of Boehringer Ingelheim, it was evident that he would be unable to properly pronounce his name, as well as the name of the pharmaceutical company.

“Barring-jure Ink-you-mine president, Jean-Michel Boers,” he said.

The video was shared on Threads, with one caption defending former President Joe Biden’s infamous gaffes that read, “I never want MAGA to make fun of Joe’s gaff again!!!.”

“Is he trying to say Boehringer Ingelheim? He really mangled that one,” asked another user.

One user asked, “Did he call that man Vas Deferens?”

A third user had no idea what names Trump was trying to say and wrote, “Do they all have made up names? Is he speaking in another language?”

One person left another statement. “This is painful.”

“What is he trying to say?” said another after a clip was shared on Facebook.

Another user brought up video announcements Trump makes from the Oval Office, including one where he is covering his right hand. The POTUS wears makeup on his hand to cover bruising, and people online think the video is actually AI because the commander in chief barely moves his hands in the video. He also seems more energetic than usual. “This is why that rant the other night was AI! He can’t read!”

Trump also fumbled his words in October while announcing his initiative TrumpRx, which offers discounted prescription medication. The announcement also included an agreement with EMD Serono to provide discounted fertility medications — notably Gonal-F.

Trump had trouble pronouncing the name and gave the type of ill-mannered response he’s known for.

“The most popular drug of all, the uh, the IVF drug — Go-Nahl-Eff … So, it’s Gonal F. Is that a proper pronunciation? Close enough, right?” He also called Pergoveris “Per-go-varus.”

For longtime watchers, Trump’s recent mishaps felt less like a mistake and more like a familiar pattern—mispronounce, plow ahead, repeat—turning what was meant to be a polished and important announcement into yet another hilarious clip for people to laugh at online.