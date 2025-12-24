‘Had the Balls to Say This’: Trump Erupts on World Leader Who Refused to Back Down —What He Said Next Lit Up the Internet

President Donald Trump escalated tensions with Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Monday, issuing a blunt warning over narcotics manufacturing inside the South American country.

Speaking to reporters at Mar-a-Lago following an announcement on new Navy battleships, Trump declared, “He better watch his a–. He’s a troublemaker. He better watch it.”

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks alongside Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel during a press conference in the Oval Office of the White House on October 15, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Trump tied Petro’s leadership to cocaine production, claiming, “He has to watch it because he’s got drug factories. They make cocaine in Colombia. He better watch his a‑‑ because he makes cocaine and they send it into the United States from Colombia.”

He emphasized that his critique was directed at the president, not the Colombian people, saying, “We love the Colombian people. I love the Colombian people. But their new leader is a troublemaker and he better watch it. He better close up those cocaine factories. There are at least three major cocaine factories. We know where they are.”

The comments came in response to Petro’s recent remarks criticizing U.S. demands that Venezuela return assets seized from American oil companies. Over the weekend, Petro also characterized portions of the southwestern United States, including Texas and California, as stolen land that should be returned to Latin America.

Trump’s remarks drew pointed reactions online.

“If you know where they are and boats from Venezuela are being blown away for bringing drugs to the US, then why haven’t you ordered the military to take out the 3 major Colombian drug factories?” one critic posted on Threads. “Notice Trump didn’t address the truth of the SW US being stolen land, The Mexican Cession of 1848 and the Treaty of Guadalupe-Hidalgo. Look it up.”

Others expressed frustration with the president’s confrontational tone.

“Can somebody with a special set of skills just do the world a favor already? I’m tired of this lunatic,” another user wrote in the comments.

One more added, “I wish a world leader had the balls to say this about Trump.”

Some commentary targeted Don Jr.’s alleged cocaine use: “And he released a drug dealer. And his son snorts it daily. F—king idiot.”

The escalating rhetoric comes in the wake of Trump’s pardon of former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, who had been serving a 45-year sentence for cocaine trafficking.

Hernandez, convicted in March 2024 after a three-week jury trial in New York City, was described by federal authorities as “at the center of one of the largest and most violent drug-trafficking conspiracies in the world,” responsible for moving over 400 tons of cocaine into the United States.

Trump justified the clemency on social media, saying he acted because “people that I greatly respect” told him Hernandez had been “treated very harshly and unfairly.” During a Dec. 2 event, Trump elaborated, “A lot of people in Honduras asked me to do that, and I did it. I feel very good about it. If you have some drug dealers in your country, and you’re the president, you don’t necessarily put the president in jail for 45 years.”

The decision sparked sharp criticism from Democrats. Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia called the pardon “shocking” and questioned the sincerity of Trump’s anti-drug campaign: “If he doesn’t care about narco-trafficking… then what is this Venezuela thing really about?”

Legal experts and congressional leaders have also scrutinized Trump’s ongoing efforts against suspected drug traffickers from Venezuela. His administration has conducted strikes on suspected drug boats in the Caribbean while planning additional military operations on land.

Democratic Rep. Joaquin Castro of Texas reacted to Trump’s pardons and military posture, tweeting, “Don’t tell me Donald Trump is killing people in boats in the Caribbean to stop drug trafficking.”

Hernandez’s sentencing underscored the former president’s central role in Honduras’ drug trade. Judge Kevin Castel highlighted Hernandez’s use of political power to shield traffickers and limit law enforcement interventions.

“The jury heard the testimony of Juan Orlando Hernandez, and saw right through his polished demeanor,” Castel said. “They saw him for what he was, a two-faced politician, hungry for power, who presented himself as a champion against gangs, murder, crime and drug trafficking, but secretly protected a select group of drug traffickers.”

Tensions between Trump and Petro are compounded by political differences.

Petro, Colombia’s first left-leaning president in recent decades, has allied with Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, straining relations with the United States.

In October, Trump imposed sanctions on Petro and his family, accusing the Colombian government of enabling drug cartels. Petro previously accused the U.S. of violating United Nations principles when Washington revoked his visa and claimed that a U.S. strike on a Colombian boat carrying civilians was unjustified.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent defended Trump’s posture, saying, “President Petro has allowed drug cartels to flourish and refused to stop this activity. Today, President Trump is taking strong action to protect our nation and make clear that we will not tolerate the trafficking of drugs into our nation.”

The broader geopolitical context includes Trump’s aggressive stance on Venezuelan oil and drug shipments. Petro told CNN in November that U.S. pressure on Venezuela was motivated by oil, not drug interdiction or democratic reform: “So, that’s a negotiation about oil. I believe that is Trump’s logic. He’s not thinking about the democratization of Venezuela, let alone the narco-trafficking.”