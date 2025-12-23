‘Pathetic’: White Man’s Racist Attack Backfires When Intended Victim Strikes Back, Then He Tries to Claim Reverse Racism

One white man dug deep into the racist archive, pulling out Jim Crow-era slurs that don’t often make viral videos these days.

When a white stranger addressed a Black man as a “pickaninny” and “spear thrower,” he shocked the internet with his offensive language, but he soon realized those slurs had lost their power when his intended target laughed in his face.

A screenshot from a viral video of a man verbally attacking a Black man. (Photo: Instagram/ Lee Merritt)

The satisfying moment was caught on camera and posted to Instagram on Dec. 21 by attorney Lee Merritt, who wrote in the caption: “The most effective way to overcome hate is to refuse to surrender your joy, even when it runs after you.”

‘You’re Black, You Piece of Sh-t’: Man’s Racist Rant In Walmart Backfires When Intended Victims Laugh In His Face

In a video taken on a recent cold and snowy day, a Black man was out for a walk when he was called a pickaninny out of nowhere, and he threw a snowball at the harasser in retaliation. The disparaging term for a young Black child has its roots in minstrel shows, postcards, and posters from the 19th century. The children were often depicted with exaggerated features, eating watermelon, and shown being chased or eaten by alligators.

After getting socked with the snowball, the white man called out, “F*ck you, you threw a snowball at me. Why?” and followed up with another insult, telling the man he was a “f*cking spear chucker.”

The Black man chuckled, “nah, I’m a snowball thrower.”

“You’re a reverse racist,” yelled the harasser, who then whined, “you’re using my race against me.”

The absurd statement inspired even more laughing, which bothered the racist even more, prompting him to leave with a final message: “F*ck you, I don’t want to deal with your bullsh*t, alright, have a good day.”

“That old white guy was looking for a fight,” wrote one person in the comments on Instagram. “Time he learns he won’t find one by acting like that, and maybe he will stop bothering Poc with his pathetic racist behavior.”

Another person summed it up when she said, “They get madder and madder when we don’t react to their bait.”

Commenters also couldn’t get enough of the “snowball thrower,” exclaiming, “That laugh is wicked!!!” and leaving him with one important piece of advice, to “stay joyful!!!”