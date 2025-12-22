‘You’re Black, You Piece of Sh-t’: Man’s Racist Rant In Walmart Backfires When Intended Victims Laugh In His Face

A video of a meandering tirade by a racist man is making the rounds on social media, drawing as much outrage as confusion because of its sheer absurdity.

The video was captured while the man and a group of Black shoppers were waiting in line at a Walmart. In a particularly satisfying turn of events, he didn’t get the outcome he was hoping for when a Black manager turned up.

A screenshot from a viral video of a man verbally attacking Black people at Walmart. (Photo: X/Suzie Rizzio)

Bouncing around from one topic to another, it seemed no one was spared this man’s rage, from Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson to Venezuelans and Venus Williams.

Suzie Rizzio, who posted the video to her popular X account, tried to make sense of his word salad in her caption.

This racist man is yelling derogatory things in broken English to a group of black people in line in front of him at Walmart! He calls them F’ing Venezuelans,Penis Williams,Shits,Toilets,Janet Jackson, Michael Jackson etc! Tell says blacks don’t matter & go to the White House! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/e7aS6LJdCF — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) December 18, 2025

“This racist man is yelling derogatory things in broken English to a group of Black people in line in front of him at Walmart! He calls them F’ing Venezuelans, Penis Williams, Shi*s, Toilets, Janet Jackson, Michael Jackson, etc! Says blacks don’t matter & go to the White House!”

What came through loud and clear, however, was his feelings for African-Americans. “You’re Black, you piece of sh*t,” he told one shopper in front of him. “Black don’t matter, you piece of sh*t.”

Acting completely unbothered, the group laughed in his face after alerting a Walmart employee. In a satisfying twist, a Black Walmart manager stepped in, calling his supervisors to report the man for his racist outburst. When a woman in the group expressed concern that she didn’t “want to escalate the situation,” the manager reassured her. “No, no, no,” he said. “You’re being victimized right now.”

The man’s rant had everybody on the internet saying the same thing: “The things coming out of his mouth are so crazy.”

Others facetiously asked, “What does Michael and Janet have to do with this?” Another wrote, “I would’ve been in tears laughing. I thought they only did sh*t like this in movies.”

People can’t stop talking about the man’s unhinged word plays. “‘Penis Williams’ instead of Venus Williams is taking me doooooowwwwnn.” Others, noting he was also a person of color, expressed pity for him, writing, “The self-hatred must be pretty deep.”

This is one instance where verbal abuse fell flat, and is not backfiring spectacularly as the video racks up tens of thousands of views. “He got exactly what he deserved… Removed and Laughed at! Lol.”