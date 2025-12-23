‘These Are Grown Adults Who Get Paid’: Debate Erupts Over Pajama Day at McDonald’s After Video of Employees Goes Viral

Social media was abuzz over something unexpected: pajama day at McDonald’s.

Employees at one location found themselves in the middle of a dress code controversy when a video surfaced showing them packing food and scooping fries while wearing cozy PJs. While many thought it was a festive way to boost morale during a hectic time of year, critics came out of the woodwork to nitpick.



McDonald’s employees face criticism for wearing pajamas to work. (Photo: X/Rain Drops Media)

In corporate America and schools across the country, pajama day is a yearly tradition, but many commenters felt its casualness was inappropriate in a food service environment, even at a fast food joint.

Rain Drops Media posted the Dec. 22 clip to X, asking viewers to weigh in. The caption read: “McDonald’s employees face criticism for having a pajama day at work during the holidays. Thoughts?”

Opinions have been heated in the comments section, with more than two thousand people debating the merits of pajama day.

McDonald’s employees face criticism for having a pajama day at work during the holidays. Thoughts? 👀 🤔 pic.twitter.com/QsJrf63Mbc — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) December 22, 2025

“They aren’t 10 years old and going to school for spirit week with their friends,” stated one person. “These are grown adults who get PAID to work around food. Disgusting.”

Another commenter expressed concern over unintended health risks, even citing standards set by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. “It’s all good until you find a hair in your food,” they wrote, but the jury’s still out on whether PJs would pose any real issues.

Some lamented how fast-food employees too often endure rude behavior and verbal abuse while on the job, and that the clothing choice “increases the amount of disrespect from customers and even co-workers.”

As one wrote: “McDonald’s is already stereotyped as a ‘ghetto’ place for Black people to work, and situations like this only reinforce that perception.”

But PJ supporters came out in full force, too, and flooded the comments to cheer them on. “God forbid workers have fun,” one stated, followed by “I’m lovin’ it” and “I think Ronald McDonald would approve.”

“It’s McDonald’s, not a 5-star restaurant. I genuinely do not care. If it brought them joy, I’m into it,” one wrote.

Another chimed in, “They get min wage, treated like a– by customers, work holidays, and they are about to be replaced by robots. Enjoy your pajamas, make sure to wash your hands, and thanks for bringing back the Snack Wrap.”