‘Whoa…She Reminds Him of His Mother’: Photo of Trump’s Mom Next to Susie Wiles Explodes Online After His Bizarre Reaction to Her Vanity Fair Bombshell

A picture of President Donald Trump next to his mother was posted online above a picture of another important lady in his life, and it has folks on social media doing a double take.

The woman in question recently gave an interview to Vanity Fair for a feature that painted Trump in a negative light, but the president only had “fantastic” things to say about her.

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 04: U.S. President Donald Trump, accompanied by White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles (R), speaks during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House on February 04, 2025 in Washington, DC. Netanyahu is the first foreign leader to visit Trump since he returned to the White House last month. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

White House chief of staff Susie Wiles made some explosive comments in the article, and Trump was later asked if he was offended. Wiles said that the 79-year-old has “an alcoholic’s personality,” but Trump was unbothered. His reaction surprised many, until they saw a picture of his mother.

Who’s That in the ‘Bathroom?’: Susie Wiles Torches Trump’s Cabinet, but the Photos Trigger a Very Different Reaction Once People Zoomed In On Background

A picture of Wiles under one of Trump and his late mother, Mary Anne MacLeod Trump, was shared on Threads with the caption, “As Freud would say, ‘If it isn’t one thing, it’s your mother.'” The resemblance between Wiles and Mary Ann is pretty close, right on down to their hairdos, and it has people saying, “Whoa.”

Many reactions on social media noted how much the women look alike, and they also acknowledged that Trump giving Wiles a pass over the negative comments suddenly made sense. “That’s exactly what I said, she reminds him of his mother,” replied one user in reference to the post’s caption.

One fan joked about how the president recently introduced Wiles as “Susie Trump.”

“Is this why he called her ‘Susie Trump’?”

“Oh my lanta this is WTF??? This man has serious mommy issues,” added another.

“She cut him off breastfeeding,” joked one. “I believe the mother did as well.”

Wiles said that Trump has “an alcoholic’s personality” in the Vanity Fair feature.

“High-functioning alcoholics or alcoholics in general, their personalities are exaggerated when they drink,” she said. “And so I’m a little bit of an expert in big personalities.”

The chief of staff also said that Trump has “a view that there’s nothing he can’t do. Nothing, zero, nothing.”

When the president was asked if he was offended by her words, he said, “No.”

“No, she meant that I’m, you see, I don’t drink alcohol,” said Trump. “So everybody knows that. But I’ve often said that if I did, I’d have a very good chance of being an alcoholic. I have said that many times about myself, I do. It’s a very possessive personality.”

“I’ve said that many times about myself,” he added. “I’m fortunate I’m not a drinker. If I did, I could very well, because I’ve said that. What’s the word? Not possessive, possessive and addictive type personality. Oh, I’ve said it many times, many times before… I didn’t read it, but I don’t read Vanity Fair — but she’s done a fantastic job.”

The article published early this morning is a disingenuously framed hit piece on me and the finest President, White House staff, and Cabinet in history.



Significant context was disregarded and much of what I, and others, said about the team and the President was left out of the… — Susie Wiles (@SusieWiles) December 16, 2025

After her interview was published, Wiles walked back her comments and claimed that Trump is “the finest president” in history.